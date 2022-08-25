Prep Volleyball: Heffernan, Jundt lead Eagles to first win

Heartland Christian volleyball earned its first win of the season on Thursday at North Nodaway (MO) after Grace Heffernan and Mady Jundt both delivered 15 kills. Heartland Christian won 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-5).
"It was an up-and-down game, but the girls fought hard to win in five," head coach Heather Heffernan said. "We started off strong, but I think the non air condition gym and the long bus ride made it harder to keep the energy up. Grace played great in the front row with some strong hits. Kelsi (Fichter) served really well with no errors all night."
Fichter served nine aces. Grace Heffernan led the team with 23 digs.
Heartland Christian is in action next on Monday at home in a triangular against Omaha Christian Academy and Parkview Christian.