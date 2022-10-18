 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Jackets end season at SC West

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson volleyball saw its season come to an end on Tuesday at Sioux City West in a three-set sweep, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16. The loss came in quarterfinals of the Class 5A Region 2 tournament. 

T.J. ends the season with a 2-21 record. 

