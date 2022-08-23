PREP VOLLEYBALL: Jackets seek accountability under first-year head coach

Thomas Jefferson volleyball head coach Makenna Durham is entering her first year as the head coach but isn't new to the Yellow Jacket's program in any way, shape, or form.

Durham is a former T.J. alumnus and previous assistant coach under Bonnie Clinch. She left the program to take over the Omaha South program but is finally coming home this season.

After finishing last year with a record of 2-29, the players are set on holding each other accountable to improve.

"We don’t really have a designated team slogan this year that we’re hammering on, now hashtag anything," Durham said. "We’re just focusing a lot of accountability and holding ourselves accountable and holding the program accountable.

"... We just had our player meeting where we talked about what our goals are. They’re really big on creating a culture of accountability in the program. We talked a lot about accountability and what that looks like for our teammates and our coaches and our players as a program. Wanting to build up those wins, wanting to build up that skill level in volleyball IQ."

The Jackets will have to rely on some youth if they hope to accomplish some of their goals. The Jackets graduated seven seniors from last year's squad.

Some returning players made a difference last year. Sophomore Rylee Perrine and lone senior Samara Alcarez have already taken on leadership roles.

"(Perrine is) one that’s not necessarily as vocal as some of the other girls, but really leads by example and has a lot of potential skill-wise in terms of the game," Durham said. "We have Samara Alcarez who’s our only senior. She’s an incredible volleyball player and I took for her to play at that next level. That’s something she wants to do. She’s also a good example of modeling on the court."

Durham and the rest of the team know that it's going to be a process to get the program to where they want to be. But, Durham is already seeing her players commit.

"We are pretty young," she said. "They have a ton of potential. There’s a lot of skill on the court. I think it’s just going to take time and reps for us to meet our personal standards and where we want to be as a program and a team.

"I think there’s a lot of potential for leadership in the room as well. It’s just going to take that time to find everyone’s role and chemistry on the court and kind of see where we can go from there. There’s a lot skill in the room we’re just really young."

One way Thomas Jefferson hopes to improve is cranking up the intensity on the offensive side of the net.

Durham hopes to see the Yellow Jackets attack and not become stagnate while remaining solid defensively.

"We’re just really working towards staying aggressive on offense, not becoming passive," she said. "Of course, defense is a priority but we want to be able to go out there and make plays with the ball and do some different things with how we’re running that offense and trying to run some plays and things like that. We’re trying to get creative with it, but the ultimate goal is to stay aggressive even if we’re out of system."

Thomas Jefferson opens the season at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Lewis Central Invite.