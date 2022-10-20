PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Reds keep Vikings off balance

AHSTW volleyball struggled to get its offense going on Wednesday night in the Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinal at Missouri Valley, falling in three straight-sets, 25-12, 25-6, 25-16.

Missouri Valley finished with 17 more kills and committed 10 fewer kill errors.

"Missouri Valley is a well-balanced team," AHSTW head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt said. "We just couldn't get into a rhythm all night which made it difficult to get anything going offensively. They served aggressively and had good swings which kept us out of system."

The Lady Reds served nine aces in the match.

Freshman Halle Goodman led AHSTW with 12 assists, junior Delany Goshorn totaled five kills, two blocks and an ace and senior Grace Porter collected 12 digs.

AHSTW finished the season with a 9-25 record. This was the final match for four seniors, Kaleah GUyer, Hannah Nielson, Ella Stamp and Porter.

"The four seniors definitely left an impact on this team," Muxfeldt said. "Their leadership this season was tremendous and they never hesitated to step into whatever role we asked of them. More than anything, they are great human beings and teammates. We will definitely miss them next year. ... I think we learned a lot about ourselves as a program and a team this year. We were young and inexperienced, but we showed so many positive things throughout the season.

"Our record isn't where we wanted it to be, but for the most part, we were competitive every game and we got better in every aspect of the game as the season progressed. ... We have a lot of things to build off of for next year. We will have a strong, experienced group of returners and some underclassmen who are eager to try and earn a spot. We need to have a good off season in the gym and the weight room as well."