Volleyball continued in the Bluffs this weekend with tournaments at Lewis Central and AHSTW. Both the Titans and Riverside were winners.

LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

The host Titans swept aside Thomas Jefferson (21-8, 21-9), Omaha Bryan (Neb.) (21-7, 21-9), while Tri-Center also swept the Bears (21-11, 21-9) to round out the early games.

The Yellow Jackets fell to Stanton in two even sets (17-21, 16-21), but bounced right back with a sweep of Bryan (21-12, 21-15). Tri-Center also defeated Stanton, fighting back to win in three close sets (18-21, 21-19, 15-12).

Lewis Central continued racking up the wins with sweeps of Stanton (21-8, 21-8) and Tri-Center (21-15, 21-12) to finish 5-0 and win the tournament, while the Trojans defeated TJ comfortably (21-10, 21-15).

Tri-Center finished tied-second with Stanton at 2-3, and TJ fourth at 1-4 on the day.

The Titans next host Clarinda on Thursday at 7:15 p.m., while the Trojans play in the Clarinda tournament next Saturday and the Yellow Jackets host Iowa School for the Deaf on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

AHSTW TOURNAMENT

Riverside started the season firing on all cylinders, sweeping aside Atlantic (21-18, 21-15), hosts AHSTW (21-10, 21-18), CAM (21-7, 21-14), Denison-Schleswig (21-8, 21-7), Earlham (21-11, 21-16) and East Mills in three (22-24, 21-9, 15-13). With a 6-0 start, the Bulldogs fought to a tournament title in Avoca. Ayla Richardson dished out 69 assists and hit 19 kills, while the Bulldogs were led in attack by Elyssa Amdor (24) and Sophia Taylor (21). Taylor also blocked six shots, and Carly Henderson racked up 38 digs.

The Vikings lost to East Mills (7-21, 12-21) and Earlham (16-21, 8-21), but defeated the Trojans in straight sets (21-13, 26-24).

HARLAN TOURNAMENT

Treynor earned a two-set win in their first match of the day over Carroll (21-8, 22-20) on the way to keeping the championships coming from area teams in Harlan. The Cardinals defeated Glenwood in a three-set battle (21-13, 17-21, 15-6) to earn the title.

Glenwood defeated Underwood in straight sets (21-12, 21-14) and did the same against East Sac County (24-22, 21-14). St. Albert also earned a sweep over the Eagles (21-15, 22-20), but the Eagles bounced back with a hard-fought three-set win over the Tigers (21-15, 14-21, 15-13).

This story will be updated as more scores come in.