PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lewis Central sweeps tri, Underwood and Riverside earn wins

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central def. Creston 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-7)

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central def. Atlantic 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-14)

Lewis Central picked up a pair of victories at a home triangular on Tuesday, starting with a sweep against Creston and finished the night with a win against Atlantic.

Lewis Central is now 9-2 on the season and will be in action next at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at home against Harlan.

Underwood def. Fremont-Mills 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-15)

Underwood picked up a home win on Tuesday to advance to 4-7 on the season after junior Alizabeth Jacobsen tallied 16 kills.

Sophomore Ruby Patomson added six and senior Aliyah Humphrey tallied five.

Senior Delaney Ambrose dished out 34 assists and senior Leah Hall led the Eagles with 12 digs.

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Thursday at home against Class 1A No. 11 Tri-Center.

Riverside def. Logan-Magnolia 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-13)

Riverside made quick work of Logan-Magnolia at home on Tuesday to become 12-2 on the season.

Ayla Richardson totaled 20 assists, two aces and eight digs. Veronica Andrusyshyn record eight kills and nine digs. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell spiked down seven kills. Madison Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 17 digs and two aces.

Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Audubon.