PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lewis Central wins home invte

Lewis Central

Lewis Central volleyball claimed the title at its home invite on Saturday going 4-0 with four sweeps. The defeated Glenwood, Treynor in Sidney in pool play before defeating Abraham Lincoln in the championship game. 

Abraham Lincoln finished 3-1 with victories over Stanton, Maryville (MO) and Missouri Valley. 

Treynor finished in third as a team and Glenwood placed eighth. 

Her are the scores from the tournament. 

Lewis Central def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-19, 21-13)

Lewis Central def. Glenwood 2-0 (21-15, 21-14) 

Lewis Central def. Treynor 2-0 (21-1, 25-23) 

Lewis Central def. Sidney 2-0 (21-19, 21-15) 

Abraham Lincoln def. Stanton 2-0 (21-15, 21-9) 

Abraham Lincoln def. Maryville (MO) 2-0 (21-4, 21-7) 

Abraham Lincoln def. Missouri Valley 2-0 (21-19, 21-14) 

Treynor def. Glenwood 2-0 (21-9, 21-17) 

Treynor def. Missouri Valley 2-0 (21-15, 21-17) 

Treynor def. Sidney 2-0 (21-15, 21-14) 

Maryville (MO) def. Glenwood 2-0 (21-18, 21-18)

Sidney def. Glenwood 2-1 (21-13, 19-21, 15-10) 

