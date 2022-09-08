PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lynx balanced attack earns city win

Abraham Lincoln volleyball defeated Thomas Jefferson for the ninth straight time on Thursday on the road, sweeping the Yellow Jackets 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-16).

A.L. used a balanced attack that saw nine kills from senior Azaria Green, nine from Aubrey Sandbothe and eight from Huston Rau.

“Definitely great,” Green said about getting the victory. “We had fun and that was good, so we definitely feel great. … We’re just constantly practicing and bonding outside of volleyball … It’s definitely good. We have that momentum going into the rest of the season.”

Abraham Lincoln ran away with the first set, cruising to a 9-4 lead to start. Thomas Jefferson only scored two points the rest of the way and the Lynx closed the set on a 10-0 run after Jose Clark served three aces and A.L. took advantage of five Jacket errors to win 25-6.

Abraham Lincoln head coach Katie Darrington said she was happy with how her team played.

“I was pretty happy with the consistency that we had tonight,” she said. “We stayed pretty focused we were able to get some pretty good runs, we could run that faster tempo that we like to do. That’s what we always want to see.

“… We never overlook T.J. They always come and bring everything right at us. They play hard, they’re well coached, we know we have to come out and fight because they’re going to challenge us every single time.”

The Lynx continued to roll in set two, starting on a 9-1 run after sophomore Sandbothe delivered two kills. The Lynx extended their lead to 13-4. Thomas Jefferson attempted a late rally as sophomore Izlea Macklem delivered a couple of big kills and sophomore Rylee Perrine, sophomore Camryn Hosick and sophomore Alexis Poole all delivered big blocks. But A.L. finally scored the set-winning to earn the 25-15 set victory.

Thomas Jefferson put up a strong fight in the beginning of the third and only trailed 6-5 before a 4-0 run by the Lynx featuring two kills from senior Rau forced a timeout. The two squads traded back and forth before a pair of aces by A.L. junior Kelsi Nelson and a kill by senior Molly Romano extended the Lynx lead to 19-11 causing Thomas Jefferson to use its final timeout. Abraham Lincoln continued to roll and won the final set 25-16, ending the match with a kill from Jasmine Shields.

“I think they came out with a lot of energy,” T.J. head coach Makeena Durham said about her team. “We’ve been struggling with mindset. We have a really young team. But I think the girls came in with a really good head on their shoulders of what the game plan was and needed to make some adjustments on defense and obviously stay aggressive especially when we’re out of system, but I think they came out wanting to battle.”

Abraham Lincoln is now 5-5 on the season but holds some high hopes for the rest of the year.

“Definitely going to state, that’s probably our major one,” Green said about the squad’s goals. “But, honestly just having fun and just playing. When we do that we win.”

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Southeast Polk Invite.

“I think (this win) is huge for our confidence coming into Saturday,” Darrington said. “The first eight games we played, every single team was rated. That’s how you want to be and we competed in every single one of those. That’s what we wanted to do.”

Thomas Jefferson is now 1-10 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City Heelan.

“I think we’re definitely getting more aggressive,” Durham said. “We’re learning that it’s okay to make mistakes and we have to make those mistakes in order to grow. It’s a lot of young girls learning how to play the game and play it aggressively and not back down when the opponent comes over.”

Perrine led Thomas Jefferson with three kills, Hosick added two, Alcaraz added two and Macklem totaled one. Macklem also served one ace. Junior Morgan Rasmussen dished out seven assists. Sophomore Makena Kramer and sophomore Ava Rief totaled four digs each.

For Abraham Lincoln, Molly Romano dished out 26 assists, Jeena Carle, Sandbothe and Clark all served three aces, Rau totaled 15 digs and Romano and Carle blocked three shots each.