PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lynx break even at SE Polk, Riverside wins Griswold Invite, AHSTW goes 2-2

Class 4A No. 11 Indianola def. Class 5A No. 13 Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-16, 21-7)

Abraham Lincoln def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-0 (22-20, 21-12)

Abraham Lincoln def. Class 5A No. 11 Urbandale 2-1 (21-15, 15-121, 15-5)

Class 5A No. 7 Waukee Northwest def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-14, 25-18)

Abraham Lincoln volleyball went 2-2 at the Southeast Polk Invite on Saturday, defeating Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Urbandale and falling to Indianola and Waukee Northwest.

"We need to find some consistency and keep finding ways to attack the ball," A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said.

Senior Azaria Green led the Lynx with 19 kills on the say, sophomore Aubrey Sandbothe totaled 15, junior Molly Roman added 14, sophomore Huston Rau collected 14, senior Jeena Carle tallied 10 and sophomore Lydia Dix totaled six.

Carle blocked seven shots at the net and Green stuffed six. Romano dished out 54 assists.

Abraham Lincoln is now 7-7 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City East (4-6).

Riverside def. Creston 2-0 (21-18, 21-12)

Riverside def. Exira-EHK 2-0 (21-11, 21-15)

Riverside def. Griswold 2-0 (21-15, 22-20)

Riverside def. Adair ACGC 2-0 (25-14, 25-11)

Riverside def. Griswold 2-0 (25-22, 25-18)

Riverside volleyball won the Griswold Invite on Saturday after going 5-0.

Senior Veronica Andrusyshyn led the Bulldogs with 42 kills over the tournament, sophomore Ayla Richardson totaled 73 assists and served 10 aces, sophomore Sophia Taylor blocked nine shots and junior Caryl Henderson finished with 37 digs.

Riverside is now 18-2 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at AHSTW.

Andrusyshyn made the All-Tournament Team.

AHSTW def. Denison-Schleswig 2-0 (21-14, 21-18)

Corning Southwest Valley def. ASHTW 2-1 (9-21, 23-21, 15-12)

AHSTW def. Adair ACGC 2-0 (21-16, 21-19)

Griswold def. AHSTW 2-1 (25-13, 21-25, 15-10)

AHSTW went 2-2 at the Griswold tournament on Saturday after advancing out of pool play.

Freshman Halle Goodman led the Vikings with 55 assists throughout the tournament. Senior Kaleah Guyer and junior Delaney Goshorn both delivered 15 kills. Goshorn also blocked a team-high 10 shots and served six aces.

Senior Grace Porter totaled 54 digs.

AHSTW is now 5-7 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia.