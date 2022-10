Abraham Lincoln volleyball saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night in the Class 5A Region 1 championship losing at Ankeny in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-10, 25-20.

Ankeny jumped out to an early lead in each set and led the whole way.

Abraham Lincoln ends the season with a 23-18 record.

This was the final match for four seniors - Josi Clark, Jeena Carle, Azaria Green and Sara Corbetta.

