PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lynx lean on experience in 2022

Abraham Lincoln volleyball took its lumps to start the 2021 season but found its groove at the end of the year and was one match away from making the state tournament.

The Lynx return nine players that earned experience off that squad and hope to turn the experience into success.

“It’s very exciting,” A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said about starting the new season. “We started going hard June 1 in our summer workouts and the kids are 100% buying in I think we have nine returning kids that all saw pretty significant varsity time last year everyone knows their roles and expectations are. Everyone is really excited to get this season going.

“...Our record didn’t reflect as well as we did (last year). We were a really young varsity team last year so we had to work out some kinks, we we’re playing our best ball at the end of the season and that’s exactly where you want to be. A lot of that end of the season success has carried into our summer workouts.”

The goals for the Lynx don’t change much year to year, but with 70% of the team’s total kills returning from a year ago, the goals seem to be within reach.

“Obviously we want to be competitive in every single match, give ourselves a chance to win,” Darrington said. “I think every season our goal is to be on top of our conference, to win as many tournaments as possible and make that run and go to state. I don’t think this year is any different. I think all of them have that vision and they have that belief. I like our odds but we have a lot of work to do too.”

This year’s squad will be comprised of three seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and a freshman.

Almost all the players on the team played on the court last year and will be key players if Abraham Lincoln has success.

“Azaria Green is coming back as a four-year varsity player,” Darrington said. She’s going to be a big weapon for us this year. She’s just so dynamic and athletic. Then we have our setter, Molly Romano. She’s coming back stronger than ever. She’s made a long run in her club season and they did pretty well there. We have a lot of weapons this year.

“We have Jeena Carle who’s just an amazing blocker but can also hit really hard off of transition. We have Hutson Rau, Aubrey Sandbothe and Lydia Dix who are all going to pick up at outside and right side hitting positions. They all got significant time last year, so everyone is just ready to come in and take care of it.”

Other players that Darrington mentioned include Josi Clark, Kelsi Nelson, Hailey Holcombe, Preslie Girres, Teagann Mailey and Jasmine Shields.

The Lynx won’t have an easy path this year as they have loaded their schedule with challenging 5A teams, including four trips to the Des Moines area. Darrington said she hopes this loaded schedule prepares her team for the postseason.

“We’ve really beefed up our schedule last season and this season,” she said.

... We’re really trying to get more looks at teams we have to compete with to get to state and then perform at state. We just keep emphasizing you have to do it one play at a time and just keep fighting and pushing yourself.

“This team is pretty amazing already in how much they’ve bounded and they’re all really good friends so that’s helping buy in to the overall of it. They’re the closest they’re already showing and we haven’t even started games. That’s going to take them far this year.”

Abraham Lincoln will open the season at 5 p.m. on Aug 25 with a quad at Johnston High School which also features Iowa City High and Marion.

“The potential is all there,” Darrington said. “We have the defense and the fire power. We just have to make sure we keep putting it together and competing every game. That’s going to be the bottom line.”