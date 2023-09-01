After a tough start at the Johnston tournament last weekend, Abraham Lincoln hosted Bishop Heelan for just one of their three home games of the season and overcame multiple tough moments to win 3-1 on Thursday night.

“This is a huge win for us and we really needed this one,” Lynx coach Alyssa Jeffrey said. “These girls have worked really hard in practice day by day to get better and it’s great to see their work pay off a bit tonight.”

The Crusaders scored the first four points in set one, but the Lynx slowly clawed back to within one point on two separate occasions before eventually going on an 8-1 run to force a match point, up 24-19. The Crusaders made it interesting scoring the next four points. But Aubrey Sandbothe smacked down a kill to clinch the 25-23 win.

Heelan got off to another hot start in set two scoring the first four points again, but the Lynx answered with a 7-1 rally and pulled away to a 25-17 win. However, the Crusaders responded with a tight win in set three, and suddenly put some pressure on the Lynx.

“One of the things we’ve really worked on after these tournaments is to find a way to finish, and not let down,” Hutston Rau said. “We need to make sure we keep our focus and not let pressure get to us too much.”

The Crusaders continued to bump up the pressure as they threatened to force set five up 24-21, but the Lynx fought back to tie the game at 24 all, and after trading points the Lynx scored the final two as an ace from Aubrey Sandbothe clinched the 3-1 win over the crusaders.

“We’ve talked about and worked on pushing through the hard times,” Sandbothe said. “We’ve been learning to trust each other and ourselves more. That final serve I just focused on keeping the serve in bounds, I wasn’t even thinking about trying to score on the serve, but it worked out that way.”

The win comes after a tough opening weekend in Johnston and a rough go at Ankeny Centennial where the Lynx went 1-6 over the two tournaments. To bounce back and get a much-needed win, gives a bit of relief to this Lynx team as they look to use this win as a springboard for the road ahead.

“This win really means a lot after losing some close ones earlier,” Sandbothe said. “We’ve really pushed each other to get better and I think this game showed a little of our improvement already.”

“We really need this one to help us get back on track,” Rau said. “This was a big confidence booster to show we can do this and play well against great teams, and hopefully this can help us string some wins together.”

“I’m convinced that this team likes to keep me on my toes,” Jeffrey said. “We worked very hard this week on tight pressure situations and just being confident in ourselves and in one another, we got it done in the first and second sets. We let up a bit in that third set but got it done in the fourth. It was a nerve-racking night, but they found a way.”

The Lynx will host Sioux City North for their next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Bishop Heelan (2-3) 23 17 25 25 – 1

Abraham Lincoln (2-6) 25 25 22 27 – 3