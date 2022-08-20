PREP VOLLEYBALL: New look Saintes hope for success

St. Albert volleyball graduated five starters from last year’s squad but returns nine varsity players, including a handful that started for the Saintes a year ago.

Some of the key returning players include junior Ella Klusman, junior Georgie Bohnet, senior Lydia Sherrill, and senior Landry Miller who all played in all 31 matches last year.

Junior Kylie Wesack saw the court in 13 matches and sophomore Ellie Monahan and juniors Lily Krohn, Katelynn Hendricks and junior Missy Evezic all played as well.

“This year is a brand new puzzle with brand new pieces to the puzzle and it’s how am I going to put this puzzle together with the pieces that I have,” head coach Angie Lantz said. “The now juniors that got on varsity last year are going to be stepping in, in some capacity just trying to be determining what roles they’re going to be playing in. ... There’s lots of pieces to this puzzle that I get the fun job of trying to put that all together and find the best fit. “

Klusman was second on the team last year with 262 assists, Bohnet totaled 80 kills, 40 aces and blocked 22 shots and Miller led the Saintes with 325 digs.

Even with all the new players, Lantz is keeping the same expectations as always.

“Goals are the same this year as they are every year,” she said. “It’s to play the best volleyball that we can with the kids we have on the court and the positions that they play. It’s just to be able to put everything together and put a good product out on the floor.”

Despite losing five seniors, several players have taken charge early in the season.

“I say to my kids every year I don’t care what grade you’re in, anyone can step up and be a leader in several different capacity and ways,” Lantz said. “In my opinion, everyone in their own way has stepped up and been a leader in some way, shape or form through this first part of practice.”

St. Albert finished with a record of 18-13 last year and made the regional semifinals.

St. Albert opens the season at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the Harlan Invite which also features East Sac County, Glenwood, Indianola, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Sidney, Treynor, and Underwood.

“We play in the Hawkeye 10 and that’s a tough conference top to bottom,” Lantz said. “You just have to be ready to go every time you step on the court.”