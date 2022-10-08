 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Regional volleyball pairings released

The IGHSAU released the 2022 regional volleyball pairings on Friday giving local volleyball teams a look at their path to the state tournament. 

St. Albert, Heartland Christian and Riverside will all be in the Class 1A Region 1 bracket. Riverside hosts Heartland Christian in the first round at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 and St. Albert will travel to Logan-Magnolia. The winner of those two matches will meet on Oct. 19. 

Tri-Center is in the Class 1A Region 2 bracket. They'll host Bedford at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17. If they win they'll play the winner of CAM and Exira-EHK. 

AHSTW, Underwood and Treynor are all in the Class 2A Region 3 bracket. AHSTW will host IKM-Manning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17. The winner of that match will travel to Missouri Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19. Underwood hosts Panorama on Oct. 17 where the winner will travel to Carroll Kuemper in the second round. Finally, Treynor hosts, ACGC at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 where the winner will play the winner of the quarterfinal match at Kuemper. 

Lewis Central and Glenwood are both in the Class 4A Region 1 tournament. Glenwood hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 where the winner will travel to Norwalk on Oct. 20. Lewis Central will host the winner of Sioux City Heelan and LeMars on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln is in the Class 5A Region 1 tournament where they'll host Southeast Polk on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. If they win they'll advance to the regional championship where they'll most likely meet Ankeny on Oct. 25. 

Thomas Jefferson is in the Class 5A Region 2 tournament where they'll travel to Sioux City West at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. If they win they'll play Ankeny Centennial at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the semifinal. 

