PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside falls in first state tournament appearance

CORALVILLE – Class 1A No. 1 Springville volleyball dominated the first two sets and edged out Riverside in the third to cut the Bulldogs’ first trip to state short on Tuesday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, winning 25-8, 25-8, 25-17.

After struggling the find offense in the first two sets, Riverside finally found some momentum in the third set to push the Orioles.

“Our girls have a lot of fight in them,” head coach Brooke Flathers said. “I thought we came out a little slower than normal, but I feel like once we started playing our game, that was them out there doing their job and ready to fight back and take it one point at a time.”

Riverside senior Veronica Andrusyshyn led her team with seven kills, sophomore Sophia Taylor added five, senior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell totaled five, sophomore Elly Henderson finished with three, sophomore Alya Richardson added one and junior Elyssa Amdor collected one.

Sophomore Ayla Richardson dished out 16 assists and senior Madison Baldwin added two. Taylor and Amdor both served one ace.

Springville senior Kennady Breitfelder spiked down 14 kills.

The Bulldogs recorded 11 of their 22 kills in the third set.

“I feel like in the third set we started reading the ball a little bit better and made some adjustments offensively,” Flathers said. “We played a really strong third set. They’re a good team and we just came up a little bit short.”

Riverside ended the season with a 33-6 record.

“They’re a really fun group,” Flathers said. “On the court, off the court, they do their jobs. They know what needs to be done in practice to be successful. They’ve had an amazing season. They’re a really awesome group of kids.”

This was the final match for three seniors – Andrusyshyn, Olmstead-Mitchell, and Baldwin.

“They’ve meant a lot,” Flathers said. “They were freshmen when I first came and they’ve just bought in. They rallied the troops every day and they’ve done a really good job. They’ve left the program in a better place. “

The Bulldogs will return a lot of talent from this year’s squad including Henderson, Taylor, and Amdor who all recorded more than 100 kills on the season.

“It was another step,” Flathers said about making state this year. “Something my assistant coach always says is ‘it’s a marathon, not a sprint.’ and this was a big step for us in the program.”

Andrusyshyn led the Bulldogs with 332 kills this season and recorded her 500th career dig and 100th career ace this year.

“It’s honestly absolutely amazing,” Andrusyshyn said about the state experience. “This is the first time in Bulldog history that we made it to state volleyball and I feel like we as a team and coaches should feel accomplished. Yes, we did want to do more, but things happen”

Amdor ended the year with 143 kills.

“It’s crazy, it’s amazing to play her,” she said. “It’s so cool. Never being able to do this and being a team that’s able to push through and even be able to play her is crazy. We have amazing seniors that led us and they pushed us every day through practice and every game.”

Olmstead-Mitchell ended the year with 239 kills and ended her career with over 500.

“It’s been crazy,” she said about going to state. “We came and watched games yesterday and being able to see the environment here is just amazing.”