PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside one match from state, Treynor, Tri-Center end season

Riverside volleyball is headed to the Class 1A Region 1 Championship after narrowly defeating Stanton on Monday on the road in a five-set thriller, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 22-25, 16-14.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the Bulldogs have appeared in a regional championship. If they win it would be the first trip to state in program history.

"It is really exciting to get to the final match," Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. "Our girls are playing together right now, and they have been working hard all season to get better each day. ... I felt like for the most part we played our game, kept lifting each other up, and played with grit."

The Bulldogs started hot in the first set and led 20-12 at one point, but the Viqueens wouldn't quietly disappear. Stanton rallied with a 6-2 run to close the gap to four points. But Riverside closed the set out with a 3-1 run.

Stanton responded in the second set and led nearly the entire way to the match at 1-1.

It look like Stanton was going to run away with the third set and led 22-18. But Riverside responded with a 5-0 and stole the set to take a 2-1 lead.

Stanton jumped out to another early lead in the fourth set and led 19-10, but the Bulldogs went on an 11-1 run to take the lead. However, the Viqueens responded once again with a 5-1 run to force a match-deciding fifth set.

The fifth set was next and neck the whole way with the score tied at 12-12, 13-13 and 14-14 before Riverside put two points together to seal the victory.

Sophomore Ayla Richardson led the Bulldogs with 36 assists and senior Veronica Andrusyshyn and senior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell recorded 17 and 13 kills respectively. Sophomore Sophia Taylor blocked three shots at the net.

Multiple Bulldogs contributed on the defensive end, junior Elyssa Amdor led Riverside with 14 digs, Richardson added 13, junior Carly Henderson finished with 12 and senior Madison Baldwin totaled 11.

Taylor served five aces and Richardson totaled four.

"Our hitters did an excellent job," Flathers said. "Our defense was scrappy all night, Ayla did a great job running our offense, and overall our kids never let up."

Riverside's next match is against LeMars Gehlen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Denison High School for the regional championship and a spot in the state tournament.

"It would mean a lot to our girls to get the win," Flathers said. "We are going to stick to our game and what we know how to do. It would be a really great accomplishment."

Treynor falls to Carroll Kuemper in semifinals

Treynor volleyball saw its season come to an end on Monday night at the Class 2A Region 3 semifinal in Carroll against Kuemper Catholic, losing in three-straight sets, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20.

No stats were available for Treynor.

Treynor ends the season with a 28-9 record.

This was the final match for four seniors - Delaney Simpson, Brooklyn Currin, Kiralyn Horton and Amelia Hedrick.

Trojans fall to Eagles in semis

Tri-Center volleyball ended its season with a 3-1 loss at Ankeny Christian in the Class 1A Region 2 semifinals falling, 25-10, 25-13, 23-25, 25-12.

The Trojans were missing two key players, Preslie Arbaugh and Lexi Flaharty from the lineup.

"(The) girls fought hard with a second new rotation in a week," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. (I'm) very proud of their effort tonight."

Sophomore Meya Wingert led the Trojans with 21 assists, junior Mikenzie Brewer totaled 13 kills and sophomore Avilyn Killpack finished with 17 digs.

This was the final match for three seniors - Emile Sorenson, Hope McPhillips and Arbaugh.

Tri-Center ends the season with a 23-14 record.