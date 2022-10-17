PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside serves its way to postseason win

Riverside volleyball started the postseason with a bang on Monday night at home in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 1 tournament, sweeping Heartland Christian in three sets, 25-14, 25-7, 25-13. The Bulldogs proved to be especially deadly serving, finishing with 16 aces.

Sophomore Alya Richardson served seven aces and sophomore Sophia Taylor led the team in kills with eight.

“We have a really motivated group of kids,” Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. “Getting the first win under our belt is good. We’re gonna keep practicing, getting better and be able to roll for Wednesday.”

The Bulldogs came out with a balanced attack. Senior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell recorded seven kills, senior Veronica Andrusyshyn tallied seven, junior Elyssa Amdor added five and junior Addison Feuring totaled four. Amdor and Andrusyshyn both served three aces as well.

Richardson dished out 21 assists.

“It’s amazing,” Taylor said about the feeling after the win. “It’s nice to go far. We’re hoping to go even farther. ... I think as a team we all worked well together and I think working well as a team, going forward, is going to help us a lot.”

Riverside dominated the first set leading 9-1, 15-3 and 20-7. The Eagles made a run at the end but weren’t able to take the victory as the Bulldogs used a block from Feuring to seal the set victory.

Heartland Christian had a better start to the second set after a block from sophomore Jules Thomas and an ace from Kayci Brennan, but Riverside dominated for most of the set. The Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to take a 10-4 lead and force the Bulldogs to take a timeout. Riverside rolled out of the time out as Taylor, Richardson and Andrusyshyn all contributed multiple points. Richardson served an ace to end the set.

“We focused a lot on our serving,” Flathers said. “I thought we served really well tonight. We served aggressively and at the net, we played our game for the most part. We had ebbs and flows a little bit, but overall I thought we played our game.”

Heartland Christian started the third set on a 3-0 run with senior Grace Heffernan serving an ace to start the set and senior Madelyn Jundt recording a kill. But the Bulldogs responded right back with a 9-3 run with kills from Andrusyshyn, Amdor and Olmstead-Mitchell. A 4-0 run from Heartland closed the gap to 15-10 off of a kill from Heffernan and a couple of Bulldog errors. But, the Eagles never got any closer as the Eagles closed the match-deciding set on a 10-3 run that ended after the Eagles couldn’t respond to Taylor’s serve.

Riverside is now 30-5 on the season and will play St. Albert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at home.

“We try to train the girls that we’re going to play our game no matter what time of the season it is,” Flathers said. “But, we are trying to play our best games right now during postseason, so that’s the goal. … We set really high expectations. This group is motivated and we want to make a deep postseason run.”

One of those big goals is to make it to the state tournament.

“One of our biggest goals is to go to state,” Taylor said. “Make it to the qualifying match and win obviously. It would be a fun experience for all of us because we’ve never been.”

Heartland Christian ends the season with a 7-9 record.

Heffernan led the Eagles with five kills and three aces in the match, Brennan and senior Kelsi Fichter both dished out two assists and junior McKenna McCord totaled 17 digs.

“I feel like we were kind of off and on,” Heartland Christian head coach Heather Heffernan said. “I feel like they served really, really tough. They did a really good job moving the ball around. Once we got that up, we were able to set it up pretty good and have some offense. I think they had some really good defense. The teams we usually play are not quite this strong so it was a little different look for us, but I think they did a good job just trying to stay in there.”

This was one of the most successful seasons in Heartland Christian history. Heather Heffernan credits this to the senior class - Grace Heffernan, Fichter and Jundt.

“I think it helped we didn’t lose any seniors (from last year),” Heather Heffernan said. “That really helped. They worked together as a team. We had a lot of team-building types of things and really working on the relationships helped the girls on the court. They played really touch. They were doing really good in serving this year. That’s really been helping us.

“… (The seniors) have done a really good job. Grace and Kelsi have been with us since they’ve been in sixth and seventh grade, Maddy I think since eighth grade and they’ve always been really good all-around players. They do a really good job leading the team.”

OTHER REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCORES

St. Albert def. Logan-Magnolia 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9)

AHSTW def. IKM-Manning 3-1 (25-6, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21)

Underwood def. Panorama 3-0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-11)

Tri-Center def. Bedford 3-0 (25-3, 25-15, 25-14)