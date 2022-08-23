PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside sweeps tri, Heartland drops two to open season

Riverside volleyball started the season off hot, sweeping a triangular against Bedford and Essex in Essex on Tuesday.

Riverside defeated Bedford 2-0 (25-19, 25-21) and Essex 2-0 (25-7, 25-1).

In the match against Bedford, Elyssa Amdor recorded seven kills, two digs and one assist, Madison Baldwin finished with 13 digs and one ace and Veronica Andrusyshyn totaled six kills, three assists, six digs, a block and an ace.

Against Essex, Ayla Richardson served 10 aces, blocked three shots and added one kill, Amdor finished with six kills and a dig, Andrusyshyn added five digs and assist and three kills and Elly Henderson stuffed four shots at the net and added a kill.

"We had a great night overall," Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. "I thought the girls came out and performed well."

Riverside is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the AHSTW Invite.

Heartland drops two to open season

Heartland Christian volleyball showed its grit in the first competition of the season at triangular at Logan-Magnolia but fell to Logan-Magnolia 2-0 (25-9, 26-24) and Mondamin West Harrison 2-1 (18-25, 25-18, 15-12).

Against Logan-Magnolia, Grace Heffernan led the Eagles in kills with four, Kelsi Fichter served three aces and Kayci Brennan dished out nine assists served three aces and led Heartland with five digs.

In the match against West Harrison, Heffernan recorded seven kills and served four aces, Fichter dished out six assists, Mady Jundt recorded four aces, McKenna McCord totaled seven digs and Brennan and Jules Thomas both blocked one shot.

West Harrison is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday against North Nodaway (MO).