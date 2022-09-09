PREP VOLLEYBALL: Saintes defeat Knights, area volleyball in action

St. Albert def. Fremont-Mills 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23)

St. Albert volleyball rallied from an opening set loss on Thursday at home to Fremont-Mills to win three straight sets.

St. Albert junior Lily Krohn led the Saintes with 15 assists and junior Ella Klusman dished out nine.

Junior Georgie Bohnet recorded 12 kills and Klusman added eight.

Junior Missy Evezic blocked three shots at the net. Sophomore Ellie Monahan collected 19 digs. Klusman and senior Lydia Sherrill served three aces.

St. Albert is now 4-6 on the season and will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a triangular at Red Oak that also features Carroll Kuemper.

Treynor def. AHSTW 3-1 (25-10, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13)

Treynor volleyball picked up a road conference victory after holding AHSTW to just 14 kills and forcing 16 kill errors.

No individual stats were available for Treynor.

AHSTW freshman Halle Goodman dished out 11 assists, junior Delaney Goshorn spiked down seven kills, Goshorn blocked three shots, senior Grace Porter tallied 17 digs, and Goodman, sophomore Grayson Gettle, junior Saydi Paulsen and Goshorn all served an ace.

Treynor is now 8-3 on the season and AHSTW falls to 3-5.

AHSTW is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Griswold Invite. Treynor plays next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Underwood.

Underwood def. Tri-Center 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16)

Underwood picked up the home sweep against Tri-Center to earn a conference victory after recording 40 kills as a team.

Tri-Center sophomore Meya Wingert led the Trojans with 29 assists, senior Preslie Arbaugh totaled 10 kills, junior Mikenzie Brewer blocked two shots and junior Taylor Kenkel tallied nine digs and served two aces.

Underwood senior Delany Ambrose dished out 38 assists, junior Alizabeth Jacobsen spiked down 17 kills, junior Koryn Trede blocked two shots, senior Aliyah Humphrey totaled 11 digs and Jacobsen served three aces.

Underwood is now 5-7 on the season and Tri-Center falls to 6-7.

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Treynor and Tri-Center plays at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against IKM-Manning.

Riverside def. Audubon 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-18)

Riverside earned a road sweep on Thursday at Audubon after the Wheelers committed 18 kills errors.

Riverside sophomore Ayla Richardson totaled 18 assists, senior Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with nine kills, Richardson and sophomore Sophia Taylor blocked two shots each, senior Madison Baldwin totaled 10 digs, sophomore Elly Henderson and senior Lili McCready, Richardson and Baldwin all served two aces.

Riverside is now 13-2 on the season and will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Griswold Invite.

Red Oak def. Glenwood 3-0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-21)

Glenwood struggled to get its offense going on Thursday at home, committing 22 kills errors while allowing Red Oak to finish with 29 kills.

Glenwood sophomore Allison Koontz and junior McKenna Koehler both tallied nine assists, sophomore Maddie Roenfeld collected six kills, junior Danika Arnold and sophomore Ilsa Kemling both blocked one shot and junior Hadley Carman finished with eight digs.

Glenwood is now 7-8 on the season and is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a home triangular against Atlantic and Clarinda.