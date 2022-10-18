PREP VOLLEYBALL: Saintes, Vikings and Eagles start postseason with victory

St. Albert, Underwood and AHSTW volleyball all started the postseason with a victory on Monday night in regional tournaments.

St. Albert traveled to Logan-Magnolia where it earned a hard-fought, five-set victory, 23-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9. Underwood swept Panorama, 25-6, 25-17, 25-11, at home behind a strong game from junior Alizabeth Jacobsen. AHSTW overcame a slow third set to defeat IKM-Manning 3-1 at home, 25-6, 25-17, 27-25, 25-21.

St. Albert vs Logan-Magnolia

In St. Albert's match, Logan-Magnolia finished with 11 more kills than the Saintes, but St. Albert used a strong serving game that featured nine aces to earn the win.

St. Albert junior Ella Klusman dished out 21 assists to lead the team. Junior Kylie Wesack totaled 12 kills and junior Georgie Bohnet added 10 more.

Junior Missy Evezic blocked three shots.

The Saintes' defense proved especially stour with 77 digs. Sophomore Ellie Monahan totaled 26 digs, senior Landry Miller finished with 19 and junior Ella Klusman collected 11. Miller also served four aces.

St. Albert is now 16-19 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Riverside.

Underwood vs Panorama

Underwood used a strong game from Jacobsen to earn the home sweep. Jacobsen recorded 17 of her team's 36 kills and served six aces. The Eagles served 14 aces as a team.

"Obviously emotions start to heighten and affect play a little more once postseason starts, getting a solid win in three sets was a great confidence boost," Underwood head coach Elizabeth Stein said. "At this point, you have to have every kid on the team show up with energy, ready to play all in and we accomplished that last night.

"... (Jacobsen) is definitely our go-to hitter. She does a great job of staying aggressive at the net, and it really opens up opportunities for her teammates to be successful as well."

Senior Delaney Ambrose dished out 24 assists and senior Aliyah Humphrey finished with 11 digs.

"We really just focused on fundamentals and playing clean," Stein said. "We received a lot of free balls, so we had to stay disciplined and terminate when given those opportunities."

Underwood is now 14-19 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Carroll Kuemper.

AHSTW vs IKM-Manning

Solid defense led the Vikings past IKM-Manning.

"It feels great to start our postseason journey out with a win," head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt said. "It helps to get a win under our belt to build our confidence as a team. Anything can happen in the postseason so we are just focusing on taking it one game, one point at a time."

Freshman Hale Goodman led the Vikings with 28 assists, junior Saydi Paulsen spiked down 14 kills, junior Delaney Goshorn blocked two shots and served five aces.

Senior Grace Porter tallied 27 digs, Paulsen finished with 11 and Goodman added 10.

"Last night, we had very strong defensive play," Muxfeldt said. "We were making those hustle plays and weren't allowing a lot of balls to drop. Offensively, we really stepped up and found the open spots on the court.

"... We had some tremendous digs and weren't allowing balls to fall. We also did a good job of minimizing our hitting errors in the first, second and fourth. We got into a bit of a funk in the third set and were making some unforced errors. I was proud of the girls for regrouping and going to battle in the fourth set to get the win."

AHSTW is now 9-24 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Missouri Valley.

We need everyone to show up. We seem to have nights where certain girls play really well and others seem to struggle. We are due for a night where everyone plays their best game. If we can stick to our game plan, play good defense and be aggressive at the net, we can be successful the rest of the postseason.