PREP VOLLEYBALL: Slow starts cost Underwood

Underwood volleyball ended its season with a 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18) loss in the Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinals to Carroll Kuemper Catholic on Wednesday after falling behind early in each set.

Underwood trailed 8-4 in each set and struggle to close the gap.

"We went out and gave it our all," Underwood head coach Elizabeth Stein said. "Those girls truly went all in and made the adjustments we were giving them. We just needed to start off each set a little stronger ... They did an amazing job of staying confident and digging themselves out of those, but that's still a hard thing to overcome. Overall, I am extremely proud of them."

Underwood senior Delaney Ambrose led the Eagles with 29 assists, junior Alizabeth Jacobsen spiked down 17 kills, sophomore Ruby Patomson and Ambrose each blocked four shots, senior Aliyah Humphrey finished with 17 digs and Jacobsen and senior Ally Leaders both served two aces.

Underwood ends the season with a 14-20 record.

This was the final match for nine seniors - Ambrose, Humphrey, Leaders, Leah Hall, Ali Fletcher, Maggie Hough, Grace Pierce, Sophia Fiedler and Miranda Lorenzen.

"This group of seniors really set the tone for what our program can be and where we are heading," Stein said. They grew so much in more than just their volleyball skills. They really are great role models on and off the court, and are people I'm proud to have had the opportunity to coach. ... This year definitely had its ups and downs, but just the chemistry between the girls and coaches as a whole was a fun environment.

"Not only will the big games stick out to me, the Kuemper game being one of them, but also the team meals, ice cream bonding, and just the time spent getting to know them better. ... are losing nine amazing girls, so there's going to be some rebuilding, but I've seen a lot of growth and hunger to compete and get better in our younger girls this year and it makes me excited for our future as well."