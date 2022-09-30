PREP VOLLEYBALL: Thursday night volleyball scoreboard

Sioux City Heelan 3, Abraham Lincoln 2: The Crusaders won a five-set thriller in Council Bluffs after losing to the Lynx less than a week before this match.

The Class 5A No. 15 Lynx forced a fifth set after losing a tight second and third set but lost 15-8 in set five to seal the win.

Azaria Green and Hutson Rau co-led the Lynx with 16 kills each. Lydia Dix added another 10 kills for A.L.

Sioux City Heelan (14-10) 19 25 27 22 15 – 3

Abraham Lincoln (16-13) 25 21 25 25 8 – 2

Kuemper Catholic 3, Lewis Central 2: Class 2A No. 14 Kuemper rallied back to win the final two sets of the match to hand Class 4A No. 13 Lewis Central its sixth loss within the last eight games.

Kuemper Catholic (27-4) 25 16 17 25 15 – 3

Lewis Central (13-7) 16 25 25 17 11 – 2

Riverside 3, Tri-Center 1: The Bulldogs snapped a two-game skid and won a key Western Iowa Conference game at home in four sets.

Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with 17 kills and Mack Olmstead-Mitchell added another 11 kills. Mikenzie Brewer led T.C. with 15 kills.

Tri-Center (14-8) 19 23 25 24 -- 1

Riverside (20-4) 25 25 20 26 -- 3

AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 0: The Lady Vikes earned their first Western Iowa Conference win over the Wolves on Thursday night.

Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with nine kills and had three aces.

IKM-Manning (1-11) 9 9 22 – 0

AHSTW (7-19) 25 25 25 – 3

Logan-Magnolia 3, Underwood 2: After falling behind two sets to zero, the Panthers made a comeback to win the next three sets to beat the Eagles in five in Logan.

Despite the loss, Alizabeth Jacobsen had 23 kills, Aliyah Humphrey had 12 kills, and five aces for the Eagles.

Underwood (10-12) 26 25 23 19 12 – 2

Logan-Magnolia (10-9) 24 14 25 25 15 – 3

College View 3, Heartland Christian 0: The Eagles fell in their second consecutive game to College View in three sets.

Maddy Jundt led the Eagles with 10 kills and Grace Heffernan added eight more kills and had 18 digs.

Heartland Christian (7-6) 21 14 16 – 0

College View 25 25 25 – 3