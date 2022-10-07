 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Titans, Cardinals and Bulldogs earn sweeps

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewis Central def. Shenandoah 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-16): Lewis Central volleyball swept Shenandoah on the road on Thursday after holding the Fillies to just 19 kills and forcing 16 kill errors. 

Lewis Central is now 20-7 on the season. 

No individual stats were available for the Titans. 

Treynor def. Tri-Center 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-8): Treynor earned a home sweep after holding Tri-Center to just 17 kills while forcing 23 kill errors. 

No individual stats were available for Treynor. 

Tri-Center sophomore Meya Wingert dished out 15 assists, junior Mikenzie Brewer totaled nine kills and senior Preslie Arbaugh and Wingert finished with 11 digs each. 

Treynor is now 20-7 and Tri-Center is 17-12. 

Riverside def. IKM-Manning 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-6): Riverside earned a home sweep on senior night and spiking down 32 kills and blocked seven shots at the net. 

Sophomore Ayla Richardson dished out 26 assists, senior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell totaled nine kills, sophomore Elly Henderson blocked four shots and served six aces and junior Elyssa Amdor totaled 13 digs.

Riverside is now 22-4 on the season. 

