PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: TItans fall in regional semis

Lewis Central

Lewis Central volleyball saw its season come to an end on Thursday night at home in the semifinal of the Class 4A Region 1 tournament, falling to Sioux City Heelan 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18)

The first set started with back-and-forth action. The score was tied 5-5 before the Titans went on an 8-4 run with three kills from senior Stacy Merksick, forcing Heelan to take a timeout down 13-9. The Crusaders went on a 6-3 run out of the timeout after three Titan attacking errors and a five-second violation forcing LC to take a timeout.

Heelan continued to roll out of the timeout and went on a 5-1 run to take a 20-17 lead causing Lewis Central to burn its last time out. The Titans tried to battle back but both squads scored five points after the timeout as Heelan won 25-22.

The second set started as a closely-combated contest as well. The score was tied 11-11 but Heelan found its stride and scored three-straight points to take a 14-11 lead. The Titans took a timeout, but it didn’t help as the Crusaders went on a 4-1 run out of the timeout after two errors from LC. Lewis Central used its last timeout down 18-12.

The Titans tried to rally and cut into the deficit but the Crusaders still pulled off the 25-20 victory.

Determined to keep its season alive, Lewis Central took control early. Both teams were tied at 4-4 when LC went on a 5-1 run with kills from senior Stacy Merksick and junior Anna Strohmeier, forcing a Crusader timeout. The Titans battled to hold on to their lead but the Crusaders crawled back into it.

The score was tied at 9-5 when Heelan went on a 7-4 run to close the set to 13-12.

LC responded after a timeout and went on a 5-2 run with a kill and ace from junior Ashlynne Haverman to take an 18-14 lead. Heelan took its last timeout. The Crusaders tried one last rally and closed the gap to 21-18, but senior Maddie Bergman ended the run with a kill and LC scored the final three points including a set-sealing block from Bergman and senior Elise Thramer.

Heelan jumped out to a hot start in the fourth set, going on a 7-1 run with three kills while taking advantage of three attacking errors.

After a timeout, neither team was able to go on a run with the two squads trading points back and forth. Heelan went on a three-point run later in the set to take a 15-8 lead and forced the Titans’ final timeout.

With its season on the line, the Titans battle back one more time as they slowly crawled back into it. A 3-0 run that featured a kill from Havermann and an ace from junior Haylee Erickson closed the gap to 20-17 and forced a timeout from Heelan.

The Crusaders responded with a 5-1 run to seal the victory and eliminate Lewis Central from the playoffs.

