PREP VOLLEYBALL: Titans roll Rams, Thursday volleyball wrap

Lewis Central def. Glenwood 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-15): Lewis Central volleyball earned its 11th victory of the season on Thursday, sweeping Glenwood at home.

L.C. held the Rams to just 22 kills while forcing 14 kill errors. The Titans only saw four of their shots get blocks.

No individual stats were available for Lewis Central.

Glenwood junior McKenna Koehler dished out 10 assists, junior Zoie Carda recorded seven kills, junior Danika Arnold blocked two shots and senior Delaney Holeton recorded 16 digs.

Shenandoah def. St. Albert 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12): St. Albert struggled to find consistency on offense on Thursday on the road, committing 33 kill errors. The Saintes finished with 40 kills as a team.

Junior Lily Krohn dished out 16 assists, junior Georgie Bohnet totaled 12 kills, junior Katelynn Hendricks blocked two shots, sophomore Ellie Monahan finished with 35 digs and senior Lydia Sherrill served three aces.

St. Albert is now 4-9 on the season.

Heartland Christian def. Whiting 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 18-16): Heartland earned a road victory to step above .500 after Grace Heffernan proved a force on the attacking side.

Heffernan led the Eagles with 13 kills, eight aces and 28 digs.

Heartland is now 5-4 on the season.

Riverside def. AHSTW 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-11): Riverside continued its dominant start to the season with a road sweep over AHSTW to improve to 18-2.

Riverside limited the Vikings to just 12 kills while recording 35 of its own. The Bulldogs also only committed 13 kill errors compared to 16 for AHSTW.

Riverside sophomore Ayla Richardson dished out 29 assists and served five aces, senior Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with 15 kills and 11 digs and sophomore Elly Henderson blocked four shots.

AHSTW freshman Halle Goodman totaled eight assists, junior Delaney Goshorn totaled four kills and four aces, junior Meagan Akers blocked a shot at the net and senior Grace Porter finished with 13 digs.

AHSTW is now 5-8 on the season.

Tri-Center def. Audubon 3-2 (26-28, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13): Tri-Center sneaked by Audubon at home to step above .500 on the season. With the victory, the Trojans are now 8-7 on the season.

Sophomore Meya Wingert dished out 40 assists and served five aces, senior Emile Sorenson totaled 12 kills, junior Mikenzie Brewer finished with five blocks and junior Taylor Kenkel added 16 digs.

Underwood def. IKM-Manning 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-13): Underwood earned a home sweep after holding IKM-Manning to just 14 kills in the whole match and forcing 17 kill errors. The Eagles also blocked 12 shots.

Senior Delaney Ambrose dished out 23 assists and recorded seven digs, junior Alizabeth Jacobsen added 12 kills, senior Grace Pierce blocked four shots and senior Ally Leaders served four aces.

Underwood is 6-8 with the victory.