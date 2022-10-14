PREP VOLLEYBALL: Titans, Saintes, Trojans win, Eagles fall in conference tourney

Lewis Central def. Denison-Schleswig 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-14): Lewis Central earned a road sweep after recording 36 kills compared to just 10 for Denison-Schleswig and only committing nine kill errors.

Sophomore Brooke Larsen led the Titans with 19 assists, junior Ashlynne Havermann spiked down 10 kills and senior Gracie Hays served five aces.

St. Albert def. Atlantic 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-6): St. Albert junior Georgie Bohnet spiked down 15 kills and senior Lydia Sherrill added 10 more to help the Saintes overcome a two-set deficit to earn the home win.

Junior Ella Klusman dished out 20 assists, junior Missy Evezic blocked six shots at the net and sophomore Ellie Monahan tallied 24 digs.

Omaha Christian def. Heartland Christian 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-18): Heartland fell in its conference tournament after only recording nine kills as a team.

Mady Jundt had five and Grace Heffernan tallied three.

"The girls did very well tonight at the conference tournament," Heartland head coach Heather Heffernan said. "We were seated fourth place which is the highest we have ever been seated before in history at Hartland.

"We won a five-set match against Cedar Bluff putting us at nine wins for the season which is also the most wins we have ever had in the history of Heartland Christian volleyball. We will be playing for third place in our conference tournament next Tuesday at Boys Town."

Tri-Center def. IKM-Manning 2-0 (21-10, 21-16)

Tri-Center def. AHSTW 2-0 (21-10, 21-15)

Tri-Center def. Audubon 2-0 (21-17, 21-19)

Tri-Center def. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 (21-6, 21-11)

Tri-Center swept four opponents in the WIC Volleyball Tournament on Thursday at home.

Sophomore Meya Wingers dished out 65 assists on the night and junior Mikenzie Brewer finished with 22 kills.

OTHER SCORES

Glenwood def. Creston 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-13)

Logan-Magnolia def. AHSTW 2-0 (21-19, 21-17)

Missouri Valley def. Underwood 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-17)

Audubon def. AHSTW 2-0 (24-22, 21-11)