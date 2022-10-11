PREP VOLLEYBALL: Treynor, Underwood, Riverside make WIC semis

The Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament started on Monday and three area teams have made the semifinals.

Treynor defeated AHSTW at home after the Vikings won a play-in game against IKM-Manning earlier that night. Underwood defeated Tri-Center at Missouri Valley and Riverside defeated Logan-Magnolia at home.

Underwood def. Tri-Center 3-1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-10, 25-18): Tri-Center finished with four more kills and one less kill error but couldn't overcome the effective serving of the Eagles who finished with 17 aces.

Six different players served an ace for Underwood. Senior Sophia Fiedler served five, senior Ally Leaders finished with four, senior Leah Hall tallied three and junior Alizabeth Jacobsen finished with three.

Senior Delaney Ambrose led the Eagles in assists with 25, Jacobsen spiked down 12 kills, senior Grace Pierce blocked two shots and Hall totaled 13 digs.

Tri-Center sophomore Meya Wingert led the Trojans with 31 assists, junior Mikenzie Brewer spiked down 17 kills and served four aces, three different players blocked two shots and sophomore Avilyn Killpack earned 15 digs.

Tri-Center is now 17-13 on the season and Underwood is 13-17.

Treynor def. AHSTW 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-22): Treynor swept AHSTW in the quarterfinals after holding the Vikings to just 14 kills and forcing 13 kill errors.

AHSTW freshman Halle Goodman dished out 12 assists, senior Kaleah Guyer spiked down five kills, junior Delaney Goshorn blocked five shots and senior Grace Porter totaled 16 digs.

No individual stats were available for Treynor.

AHSTW is now 8-21 on the season and Treynor is now 22-7.

AHSTW def. IKM-Manning 3-0 (29-27, 25-19, 25-14): AHSTW only finished with one more kill than IKM-Manning, but committed five fewer kill errors and served eight more aces.

Goodman dished out 18 assists, Goshorn totaled eight kills and blocked two shots, Porter finished with 21 digs and junior Lillian Scott served five aces.

Riverside def. Logan-Magnolia 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 26-24): Logan-Magnolia had five more kills' than Riverside, but committed 25 kill errors leading to their eventual defeat.

Sophomore Alya Richardson dished out a team-high 26 assists, sophomore Sophia Taylor finished with seven kills, sophomore Elly Henderson blocked two shots and junior Carly Henderson totaled eight digs.

Riverside is now 28-4 on the season.