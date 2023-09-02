The Treynor Cardinals won their second tournament of the season, defeating Grand View Christian in a two-set sweep on Saturday.

The Cardinals opened with a sweep of the host Trojans (21-12, 21-7), followed by wins over St. Albert (21-14, 21-11) and Knoxville (21-13, 21-16). Against Grand View, Treynor swept again (21-6, 21-11).

A busy day took place in Glenwood as the Rams hosted an 8-team tournament. Thomas Jefferson and Underwood were also present.

