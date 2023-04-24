Treynor junior Ella Tiarks announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska-Omaha in a tweet Sunday evening.

Last year, Tiarks and the Cardinals finished 28-9, their season ending in the Class 2A Region 3 semifinal against Kuemper Catholic. The Treynor junior led the team with 232 kills with a 28.8 percent efficiency.

Tiarks started 22 of 37 matches, but played 95 sets to co-lead the Cardinals with Nora Konz. She was second on the team in blocks (53, team-high 30 solo).

The Mavericks finished 2022 20-11, falling to Pacific in the NIVC Tournament as Summit League runner-up.