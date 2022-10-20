PREP VOLLEYBALL: Tri-Center sweeps CAM, advances to semis

Tri-Center volleyball had to overcome one of its starters getting injured in practice earlier this week and did just that when it swept CAM on the road on Wednesday night in the Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinals winning, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-14.

Senior Emile Sorensen and junior Mikenzie Brewer led the Trojans with 10 kills a piece.

Tri-Center head coach Amy Winger was happy with how the team played.

"They came together and played selfless," she said. "... They all stepped up together with Senior Preslie Arbaugh getting injured in practice Tuesday night. Especially when you are learning a new rotation the night before a big match."

Sophomore Meya Wingert dished out 33 assists, Brewer blocked three shots at the net, sophomore Avilyn Killpack totaled 15 digs and sophomore Kaitlin Kozeal and senior Emile Sorenson both served three aces.

Tri-Center is now 23-13 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Monday at Ankeny Christian in a semifinal match.