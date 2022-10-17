PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojans start postseason with victory

Tri-Center volleyball officially commenced the Girls' Volleyball Postseason with a 3-0 (25-3, 25-15, 25-14) win over the Bedford Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 2 tournament. The Trojans did have to pick up their game after the first set, however, as the Bulldogs really started to execute.

"I felt like the girls just came in from the start and played well," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. "I think they all just came together to play, and play well. We were focused and ready to play."

The Trojans came ready to play. Junior Mikenzie Brewer led in kills with nine, senior Emile Sorenson followed with six, and right behind her with five, sophomore Isah VanArsdol.

The Trojans quickly picked up the first set, giving up only three points to the Bulldogs. The Trojan momentum was felt on both sides of the net. But, the Bulldogs came back ready to play for the second set.

Brewer told us, "We had a really good defense, and we were really putting the ball away tonight, and we did great at… executing."

During the second set, the Bulldogs were able to keep pace until the tenth point when the Trojans slowly started to pull away toward the win. Tri-Center went on a streak to finish off the second set with a score of 25-15.

Senior Preslie Arbaugh was one of the leads on the court tonight. She led the team in aces with four and crushed the Bulldogs with 10 digs.

"We had our focus up, and we had to make sure not to lose that," Arbaugh said. "We made sure to talk, and our defense was there the whole game."

At the start of the third set, Bedford lead 3-2, but the Trojans were able to take back the lead almost as soon as they gave it up. There were multiple fouls and warnings on the Trojans, including a couple of plays where many of the players were not organized on the court. But they still sealed the win with a final set score of 25-14.

Next up, comes round two of the Class A Region 2 Quarterfinals. Tri-Center will travel to Anita CAM at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The players will need to be prepared and ready to execute.

"We're ready," said Brewer, "We just need to keep our focus and our energy up and, practice hard every day."

"Yea [we're ready]. We will probably tweak some stuff in practice depending on who we play," Coach Wingert said, "I think the girls are digging in and are ready to go for Wednesday."