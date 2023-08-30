Sioux City West defeated Thomas Jefferson in the Yellow Jackets home opener, which also served as their Missouri River Conference opener, in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18).

The Yellow Jackets stuck with the Wolverines through the first two sets despite fending off a furious rally in set two. After a set two victory for the Yellow Jackets, the Wolverines took the momentum back and finished it off to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

“We had some great moments, but we need to keep working on our consistency,” Yellow Jackets coach Makenna Kay said. “That consistency will also help our setters run as they should in our offense, and we had some defensive issues at times. Having our defensive wings run through our lanes is very important for us, and we’ll keep working on that.”

Sioux City West took set one as an early stretch of seven unanswered points helped create a gap that the Yellow Jackets were unable to trim closer than three points afterward, on the way to a 25-19 win.

The Yellow Jackets answered with a six-point run early in set two to hold as big as an 11-5 lead. The Wolverines got two back, but the Jackets answered with five straight to take a 16-7 lead. The Jackets led by as much as 20-9 in the set, but the Wolverines came back to make it as close as 24-22, but the Yellow Jackets survived the run and tied the match after a 25-22 win.

The Wolverines carried their momentum over to the next set, scoring the first eight points of the match and cruised to a 25-14 win in set three, and used another hot start in set four to fend off the Yellow Jackets in set four to close the match with a 3-1 win.

“We struggled a bit with serve and receive momentum, and that really affected the tempo of our offense,” Kay said. “We just need to work on being more consistent with those serve receives, and part of that is a mental battle that we have to overcome.”

While Kay is pleased with the progress the Yellow Jackets have shown, this game shows there’s still some work to be done, but is excited to see the girls showing growth and willingness to improve and learn.

“We’ve really grown as a group and program over these past two years,” she said. “Our girls have shown incredible progress at hitting, and the defense has gotten much better. I’m really excited to see what’s coming because we have made a lot of progress over these past two years, and this team as a whole continues to improve.”

Thomas Jefferson will now prepare to go to the Glenwood volleyball tournament on Saturday, which starts at 9 a.m.

Sioux City West (4-0) 25 22 25 25 – 3

Thomas Jefferson (3-7) 19 25 14 18 – 1

Other Tuesday area scores

Heartland Christian 3 Whiting 0

Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 0