PREP WRESTLING: AHSTW dominates at Tri-Center quad, Lynx win two

NEOLA, Ia. – AHSTW dominated the mats at Tri-Center in a quad featuring Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Southwest Iowa on Tuesday night.

AHSTW 46, Abraham Lincoln 30

Kolby Weihs (182 lbs.), Joseph Blotzer (195), Gatlin Gettler (126), Eli Collins (132) and Kayden Baxter (160) all won by pin for AHSTW, while Henry Lund (220) won by major decision (12-0), and Braden Fineran (132) and Bryan Mertz (145) won by decision.

Gettler’s grapple with Luis Avalos went the distance, with Gettler’s pin coming 5:19 into the match.

For the Lynx, Braydon Tranmer (106), Jonathon Ryan (120), Parker Herzog (138) and Carlos Andrade (170) all won by pin.

Abraham Lincoln 75, Tri-Center 9

Seven forfeits inflated the scoreline in favor of the Lynx, who still dominated most matches.

Warren Summers (220), Jaymeson VanderVelde (106), Herzog and Matt Long (160) earned pins, while Ryan (4-2) won by decision.

For the Trojans, Gryphen McDermott (126) won a tight match by decision (8-6), and Tanner Nelson (152) earned the lone pin for Tri-Center over Kowen Dighton.

Abraham Lincoln 55, Southwest Iowa 20

Six pins – Andrade, Jose Avalos (182), Ryan, Herzog, Jayden Mendoza (145) and Kowen Dighton – led the Lynx to a comfortable win over SWI.

Long won by major decision (10-2), while Evan Lang (132) and Nixon Hart (170) won by decision.

AHSTW 60, Tri-Center 15

The Vikings won six matches by forfeit, but mainly dominated Tri-Center in their dual.

Pins came from Baxter, Lund, Tucker Osbahr (120) and Tyson Osbahr (138).

The Trojans got pins from Carter Gittins (106), Brant Freeberg (126) and Matthew Tibbitts (145), while Tanner Nelson (152) narrowly won by 5-4 decision against Dayden Moertl.

AHSTW 61, Southwest Iowa 11

Another domination for the Vikings, this time with only two forfeit wins. Pins by Baxter, Blake Akers (170), Weihs, Blotzer, Fineran, Tyson Osbahr, Mertz, Isaac Stamp (170) and Wyatt Evans (145).

Lund won by major decision (17-5) and Sawyer Kiesel (285) won a close dual by decision (4-2).

Southwest Iowa 56, Tri-Center 18

Nelson and A.J. Peters (138) earned the lone pins for the Trojans in a tough loss to SWI.

Other scores from Tuesday

Clarinda 36, St. Albert 30

Most matches were decided by forfeit, but the Falcons ultimately were pinned in two of three matches contested. David Helton (160) earned the lone pin 2:28 into the match.

Red Oak 54, St. Albert 12

The Falcons once again were forced to forfeit most matches, but Helton earned another pin, this time at 152 lbs.

Southwest Valley 48, St. Albert 24

John Helton (138) won by injury and David Helton earned his third pin.