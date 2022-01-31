Prep Wrestling: AHSTW takes third at Charger Invite; multiple area wrestlers place

AHSTW wrestling finished in third place out of 20 teams at the Charger Invite on Saturday in Guthrie Center, finishing with two champions and a silver medalist.

Hayden Fischer won gold at 138 pounds, and Denver Pauley took the title at 170. Garrison Gettler came in second at 160.

AHSTW wasn't the only local team to bring home some hardware.

Riverside's Jace Rose won the championship at 126, and Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg won the title at 182.

At 106, David Bramman of Riverside came in fourth place, and Brant Freeberg of Tri-Center took eighth.

Kellen Oliver of Riverside placed fifth at 113. Tri-Center's Ethan Flaharty took fifth at 132.

Jett Rose of Riverside came in sixth at 138.

At 145, AHSTW's Kayden Baxter took fourth, and Tri-Center Tanner Nelson finished in eighth.

Aiden Martin of AHSTW finished in seventh at 152. Brody Zimmerman of Riverside placed eighth at 182.

Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW came in sixth at 195, and his teammate Henry Lund took third at 220.

Jaicob Madsen of AHSTW won a bronze at heavyweight, and Nate Messerschmidt of Riverside placed fourth.

Riverside placed fifth as a team, and Tri-Center came in 14th. Green County won the tournament.