Prep Wrestling: AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center and Riverside hit the mats

Treynor and Tri-Center wrestling both hosted quads on Thursday night.

Treynor hosted Riverside, Logan-Magnolia and West Monona-Whiting and Tri-Center hosted AHSTW, Audubon and East Mills.

AHSTW went 3-0 at their quad with a 78-0 win over East Mills, 66-12 win over Audubon and 60-24 victory over Tri-Center.

Tr-Center finished 2-1 with a 42-27 win over Audubon and a 42-18 victory over East Mills.

Riverside won won dual, defeating Treynor 46-27, but fell to Logan-Magnolia 60-21 and Whiting 51-30.

Treynor lost all three matches, losing to Logan-Magnolia 66-9 and Whiting 58-18.

AHSTW 60, Tri-Center 24: AHSTW won 10 of 14 weight classes and three of six matches.

The match winners for the Vikings of AHSTW were Eli Collins with a second-period pinfall at 126, Kayden Baxter with a second-period pinfall at 145 and Nate Jorgensen with a second-period in at 195.

The three match winners for Tri-Center were Taylor Conn with a third-period pinn at 113, Ethan Flaharty with a third-period pin at 132 and Brecken Freeberg with a first-period pin at 182.

AHSTW's Hayden Fischer, Aiden Martin, Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley, Henry Lund, Sawyer Kiesel and Aiden Akers all won via forfeit. Tri-Center's Gryphen McDermott also won via forfeit.

Riverside 46, Treynor 27: Riverside won nine of 14 weight classes and eight of 12 matches.

Match winners for Riverside include Jett Rose, Nolan Moore, Brody Zimmerman, Brock Comstock, Davis Bramman, Kellen Oliver, Jace Rose and Taven Moore.

Match winners for Treynor were Miles Nichols, Kyle Moss, Daniel Gregory and Logan Marr.

Treynor's Aiden Kenney and Riverside's Jayden Carrigan both won via forfeit.

AHSTW 78, East Mills 0: AHSTW won all 13 weight classes and swept all three matches.

The three match winners for the Vikings were Collins, Fischer and Martin. All three won via pinfall.

AHSTW 66, Audubon 12: AHSTW won 11 of 13 weight classes and six of eight matches.

Collins, Fischer, Baxter, Martin, Gettler and Henry Lund were the match winners. All six won via pinfall.

Tri-Center 42, Audubon 27: Tri-Center won seven of 12 weight classes and three of four matches wrestled.

The three winners were Brent Freeberg, Flaharty and Tanner Nelson.

Tri-Center 42, East Mills 18: Tri-Center won seven of 11 weights and the only match.

AJ Peters pinned Andrew Laramy in the only match.

Logan-Magnolia 60, Riverside 21: Riverside won four of 14 weight classes and four of 12 matches.

The four winners were Taven Moore, Zimmerman, Comstock and Jace Rose.

Whiting 51, Riverside 30: Riverside won five of 14 weights and two of seven matches.

The two winners for the Bulldogs were Nolan Moore and Oliver.

Logan-Magnolia 66, Treynor 9: Treynor won two of 14 weights and two of 13 matches.

Levi Young and Gregory were the two winners for the Cards.

Whiting 58, Treynor 18: Treynor won three of 14 weights, but lost all 10 matches.

Gregory, Jamison Larsen and Tyson McCain all won via forfeit.