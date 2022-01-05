Prep Wrestling: AL picks up pair of wins at Tuesday quad

Abraham Lincoln wrestling went 2-1 in a quad on Tuesday at AHSTW. The Lynx lost to AHSTW 55-22, but defeated Sidney Southwest Iowa 48-27 and Tri-Center 51-27.

AHSTW defeated Tri-Center 54-30 and Southwest Iowa 69-11.

Tri-Center lost to Southwest Iowa 42-36.

AHSTW 55, Abraham Lincoln 22

The Vikings started the dual on a seven-match win streak. Dayden Moertl won with a third-period pinfall at 152 pounds, Garrison Gettler received a forfeit at 160, Denver Pauley received a forfeit at 170, Kolby Weihs won 10-6 at 182, Parker Weirich won via forfeit at 195, Henry Lund received a forfeit at 220 and Jaicob Madsen won with a pinfall at heavyweight.

Abraham Lincoln broke the win streak at 106, when Jaymeson VanderVelde pinned his opponent in the second period.

Jonathon Ryan followed that up with a first-period pin at 113 and Connor Hytrek won via pinfall at 120.

AHSTW won at 126 when Eli Collins pinned his opponent in the second period but A.L. won at 132 when Parker Herzog won 13-3.

AHSTW won the final two weights - Hayden Fischer won 14-3 at 138 and Kayden Baxter won with a first-period pinfall at 145.

Abraham Lincoln vs Southwest Iowa

A.L. won the first match of the dual when Aidan Watts had his hand raised at 106 for a forfeit.

Southwest Iowa won three straight, but the Lynx responded by winning the next six weight classes to seal the victory.

Herzog won via forfeit at 132, Caden McDowell won with a first-period pin at 138, Ezekiel Leichtner won with a forfeit at 145, Nick Keller won via forfeit at 152, Matt Long earned a pin in the first period at 160 and Carlos Andrade won via forfeit at 170.

Gabe Daniels ended the dual with a second-period pinfall at heavyweight.

Abraham Lincoln 51, Tri-Center 27

Tri-Center earned the first win of the dual when Tanner Nelson won at 145 with a second-period pinfall.

Keller and Long received forfeits for A.L. at 152 and 160.

Andrade won 14-11 at 170.

Trei-Center won at 182 and 195 with a pair of forfeits from Brecken Freeberg and Athan Chessmore.

Abraham Lincoln's Warren Summer had his hand raised at 220 for a forfeit and Daniels won via forfeit at 285.

VanderVelde continued the A.L. win streak with a first-period pinfall at 106.

Tri-Center's Taylor Conn won with a pin at 113. Abraham Lincoln's Ronathon Ryan earned a at 120.

The Lynx won against at 126 when Dalton McCormick pinned his opponent.

Tri-Center won at 132 when Ethan Flaharty won 3-2 and A.L. ended the dual with a forfeit win at 138 with Leichtner having his hand raised.

AHSTW 54, Tri-Center 30

The Vikings started the dual with Fischer winning via forfeit at 138.

Tri-Center struck back at 145 when Nelson won with a second-period pinfall.

AHSTW won three straight with Moertl and Garrison Gettler winning via forfeit at 152 and 160 respectively and Pauled pinned his opponent at 170 in under a minute.

Tri-Center's Freeberg won at 182 with a second-period pinfall before the Vikings won three more in a row.

Weirich won via pinfall at 195 and Lund and Madsen earned forfeits at 220 and 285.

Tri-Center's Brent Freeberg won at 106 with a first-period pinfall and Conn won at 113 with another first-period pin.

AHSTW's Braden Fineran won with a pin at 120 and Collins pinned his opponent at 126 with four seconds left in the match.

Tri-Center ended the dual with Ethan Flaharty winning with a win at 132.

AHSTW 69, Southwest Iowa 11

The Vikings only lost two weights against Southwest Iowa.

Baxter won via pin at 145, Moertl won via forfeit at 152, Gettler won via pin at 160, Pauley won via forfeit at 170, Weihs won via pin at 182, Weirich won via forfeit at 195, Lund won 9-4 at 220, Madsen won with a pin at 285, Akers won via forfeit at 106, Collings won with an 18-second pin at 126, Osbahr won via forfeit at 132 and Fischer won via forfeit at 138.

Southwest Iowa 42, Tri-Center 36

Athan Chessmore pinned his opponent in the first period at 195.

Anderson, Brecken Freeberg, Brent Freeberg, Flahart and Nelson all won via forfeit.