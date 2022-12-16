PREP WRESTLING: AL splits tri, CB girls fall to SBL

Abraham Lincoln 66, Sioux City West 12: Abraham Lincoln won six of the eight matches competed.

Parker Herzog, Matt Long, Jose Avalos, Warren Summers, Jonathon Ryan and Dalton McCormick were the winners for A.L.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Abraham Lincoln 15: Abraham Lincoln won three of 10 matches contested and gave up four foreits in a loss on Thursday.

Long, Summers and Aidan Watts were the victors from Abraham Lincoln.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, Council Bluffs Girls 36: SBL defeated Council Bluffs girls on a tie breaker that went down to the number of forfeits. SBL received three forfeits and CB finished with two.

Emalee Hegarty and Sierra Wieland were the two winners for Council Bluffs.