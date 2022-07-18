PREP WRESTLING: Allen wins natty at Fargo

Molly Allen, incoming Underwood sophomore, always looked at the Fargo National Championship as one of the biggest tournaments there is.

She finally got the chance to compete in it last weekend and made the most of it, winning the 112-pound championship on Sunday.

"Fargo has always been really big to me," she said. "I always look at Fargo as the biggest one around. When I ended up winning, I felt like I was way up there."

Allen went 6-0 throughout the tournament.

She started the tournament with a 12-2 technical fall over Robin Leidholt from Montana, pinned Keira Zimmerman of Idaho in the first period in the round of 32 and defeated Calli Gilchrist of Connecticut 14-6 in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, she pinned Aubre Krazer of Pennsylvania in the second period before defeating Cecilia Williams 7-1 in the semifinals.

Allen showed off her skill in the championship match pinning Karlee Brooks of Arizona in the first period.

"I knew (Brooks) was ranked high and I knew she was a good competitor and it was going to be a tough match," Allen said. "But, I tried to not let any of that get to my head. I just knew if I did my own stuff I would end up winning.

"I got to my two-on-one attacks and she ended up trying to do an inside trip and I could feel it coming so I just stepped back and she ended up on her back and it was a pin."

Allen won a girls' state championship last year in her first year of high school wrestling.

"(Winning Fargo) helped me a lot because I feel more motivated to do everything else," she said. "Fargo has always been big to me. I've always dreamed about being a Fargo champ. I've seen kids from my own club do it and be in the finals. When I finally won my semifinals match then I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm in the finals.' It felt really good.

"... Having my mom and dad there (was a big part). They are very supportive with my wrestling. That helps a lot when, after you win a match, you can go up and see your family, and my coach for The Best Wrestler was there and all my support from the Underwood system. They're very supportive of my wrestling so that helps me a lot and motivates me to want to keep going when everyone is always supportive and always watching your matches."