Prep Wrestling: Bulldogs sweep quad, Trojan win one

Riverside wrestling won three duals at a quad in Woodbine on Thursday night, defeating the hosts 60-9, Tri-Center 60-6 and Adair-Casey Guthrie Center 51-24.

Tri-Center won one dual, defeating Woodbine 24-12 and losing to AC/GC 48-11.

Riverside 60, Tri-Center 6

Riverside won 11 of 12 weight classes and all four matches contested on the mat.

Dalton Smith at 113 pounds and Kellen Oliver at 120 both won via decision and Taven Moore at 126 and Jace Rose at 132 both won with pinfalls.

Nathan Messerchmidt, Davis Bramman, Jett Rose, Nolan Moore, Kiara Meek, Justin Wilson and Brock Comstock all earned forfeits for Riverside.

Tri-Center's Tanner Nelson also won via forfeit.

Riverside 51, AC/GC 24

The Bulldogs won nine of 13 weight classes and five of seven matches contested on the mat.

Smith, Jace Rose, Taven Moore and Comstock all won via pinfall and Nolan Moore picked up a 7-4 victory.

Jett Rose, Meek, Messerschmidt and Bramman all won via forfeit.

Riverside 60, Woodbine 9

Riverside won 10 of 12 weight classes and went 1-1 in matches contested on the mat.

Nolan Moore recorded the line win at 152 with a 54-second pin.

Bramman, Oliver, Smith, Jace Rose, Taven Moore, Austyn Fisher, Nolan Moore, Wilson, Comstock and Messerschmidt all won via forfeit.

Tri-Center 24, Woodbine 12

Tri-Center won four of six weight classes and earned a victory in the only match contested.

Nelson picked up the lone win at 145 with a pinfall.

Taylor Conn, Gryphen McDermott and Ethan Flaharty all earned forfeits.

AC/GC 48, Tri-Center 11

Tri-Center went 2-3 in contested matches but gave up five forfeits.

Flaharty won via technical fall, 17-2, at 132 and Nelson pinned his opponent in 24 seconds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.