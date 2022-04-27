PREP WRESTLING: Changes coming to wrestling in 2023

The IHSAA announced major changes to the 2022-23 wrestling season on Wednesday after the Board of Control approved multiple measures.

The biggest change comes to Class 1A and 2A after the IHSAA decided to drop the sectional tournaments and move the annual State Dual Team Tournament to that weekend.

All three classes will now decide state qualifiers in district tournaments.

Additionally, the traditional state tournament will be expanding individual brackets to 24 wrestlers per weight class.

“Dropping the Class 1A and 2A Sectional tournaments addresses the extremely low numbers in some weight classes leading to incomplete Sectional brackets," IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a press release. "It also frees up a Saturday to schedule the State Dual Team Tournament, something our coaches have been interested in for several years.

"The increase to 24 qualifiers at the State Traditional Tournament will allow more of our wrestlers to experience the excitement of competing at the state level."

On top of that, three other recommendations were approved.

Firstly, Regional Duals qualifiers (24 per class) will be determined by IWCOA Dual Team Rankings. Second, seeding criteria for State Traditional Tournament qualifiers will remove the additional point previously received for head-to-head wins over fellow qualifiers. And lastly, IHSAA will continue to use 14 weight classes after NFHS provided states an option to adopt 12, 13, or 14 weight classes for state competition in 2023-24.

The State Dual Team Tournament was moved to Wells Fargo Arena and the day before the start of the State Traditional Tournament in 2012. The tournament’s first year as an IHSAA championship was in 1987 and it was held in Cedar Falls, Marshalltown, and then Cedar Rapids until its move to Des Moines.

A new facility for the State Dual Team Tournament has not yet been determined. The State Traditional Tournament will continue to run over four days on its previously scheduled week.

Regional duals for the 2022-23 season will take place Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, the state dual tournament will be on Feb. 4, district tournaments will be wrestled on Feb. 11 and the state wrestling tournament will be Feb. 16-18.