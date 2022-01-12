Prep Wrestling: Eagles soar by Vikings, Cards struggle at Heelan

Underwood, AHSTW and Treynor wrestling all competed on Tuesday.

Underwood and AHSTW competed at a quad at Corning Southwest Valley, and Treynor wrestled at a quad in Sioux City Heelan.

Underwood 51, AHSTW 24: Underwood won nine of 13 weight classes and five of the six contested matches.

Underwood's Molly Allen received a forfeit at 106 pounds, Will Buckholdt earned a forfeit at 120, Blaken Allen won via forfeit at 120 and Gable Porter pinned his opponent in 41 seconds at 132.

Stevie Barnes continued the winning streak for the Eagles with a second-period pin at 138, Hagen Heistand won via forfeit at 145 and Maddox Nelson pinned his opponent in the second period at 152.

AHSTW broke the win streak when Garrison Gettle received a forfeit at 160. Denver Pauley earned the lone contested win for the Vikings with a first-period pinfall at 170, and Logan Heller earned a forfeit at 182.

Underwood's Carter Davis won with a 20-second pin at 195, and Thomas Huneke won 9-5 at 220.

AHSTW ended the dual with a win at heavyweight, with Sawyer Kiesel winning via forfeit.

Underwood 60, Southwest Valley 12: Underwood won 11 of 13 weight classes and all five contested matches.

Blake Allen, Porter, Barnes, Kayden Fleek and Huneke were the five winners.

Heistand, Nelson, Jensen, Davis, Molly Allen and Buckholdt all received forfeits.

Underwood 56, Stuart West Central Valley 12: Underwood won 10 of 12 weight classes and won eight on nine matches competed on the mat.

Porter, Barnes, Heistand, Nelson, Jensen, Davis, Huneke, Molly Allen, Buckholdt and Blake Allen all won matches and Jensen, and Davis received forfeits.

Southwest Valley 33, AHSTW 33: Southwest Valley defeated AHSTW via tiebreaker after both teams won at six weight classes. Both teams won three contested matches.

Southwest Valley won the dual after earning more nearfall points.

The winners for the Vikings were Gettler, Pauley, Heller, Henry Lund and Kiesel.

West Central Valley 48, AHSTW 36: West Central Valley won eight of 14 weight classes, but the Vikings won five of eight contested matches.

Fischer, Gettler, Pauley, Heller, Parker Weirich and Lund all had their hand raised.

Bishop Heelan 46, Treynor 27: Heelan won eight of 13 weight classes and seven of 11 matches contested on the mat.

Daniel Gregor, Jameson Drake, Danny Kinsella, Caleb Iliff and Levi Young all picked up wins for Treynor.

Missouri Valley 47, Treynor 30: Missouri Valley won nine of 14 weight classes and seven of 11 contested matches.

Winners for Treynor against Missouri Valley were Gregory, Brad Stock, Iliff, Kyle Moss and Rafe Gayer.

West Monona-Whiting 57, Treynor 21: West Monona-Whiting won 10 of 14 weight classes and eight of nine contested matches.

Kinsella picked up the lone contested win for the Cardinals, and Gregory, Drake and Young all received forfeits.