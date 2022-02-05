Prep Wrestling: Falcons send two to districts, Underwood gets nine

AVOCA -- St. Albert wrestling only brought four wrestlers to the Class 1A Sectional 11 tournament on Saturday at AHSTW, but sent two of them on to the district tournament after David Helton placed first at 152 pounds and Zach Williams placed second at 113.

The top two wrestlers at each weight qualified for the 1A District 6 tournament in Underwood on Feb. 12.

Underwood won the tournament after nine Eagles placed first to qualify for districts. They also qualified for the state dual team tournament on Feb. 16 in Des Moines.

AHSTW, Treynor and Tri-Center all qualified wrestlers to districts as well.

St. Albert co-head coach Corey Lear said he was proud of his team.

"We brought four today. We had a few injuries and one with some medical conditions," he said. "We brought four today and came out alive with two making it to districts. I can't complain there.

"Helton won it and he came in as the one seed so you have to be happy with that. (Williams) came in as the two seed and he ended up getting second. About right where we were at on the day. At 160, (Andrew Crawley) came in as the fifth seed, he had a very tough match in the third-place bout and pinned the kid."

Helton fell just short of qualifying for districts the last two years and said it's his goal to get to the state tournament in Des Moines this year. He pinned his first opponent in 30 seconds before winning his championship match with a second-period pinfall.

"It feels good. My goal this year was to get to state, so I'm still going for my goal," he said. "... If you lose, you're out first round. I just keep that in my mind when I wrestle."

Williams came in with the goal of placing first, but said he will just use it as motivation at districts.

"I'm excited. I'm trying to focus on districts now," he said. "Just focusing on getting to state."

Williams qualified for state last season.

The champions for Underwood were Molly Allen at 106 pounds, Lucas Bose at 113, Blake Allen at 120, Will Buckholdt at 126, Gable Porter at 132, Stevie Barnes at 138, Hagen Heistand at 145, Carter Davis at 195 and Easton Eledge at 285.

Underwood head coach Joe Stephens was proud of his nine champions but said he was hoping to get a few more wrestlers to the district tournament.

"We ended up with nine and that's a big-time underperformance," he said. "We came out kind of flat the first round in some of our matchups that were pretty tough and a couple of them didn't go our way.

"... (Our champions) did great. Everyone that made it through did fantastic. They did well. Most of them pinned their way through. That's exactly what we were supposed to do and expect them to do. It's just disappointing that we didn't get more than that. I was really thinking we'd get 11 maybe, outside shot at 12."

Molly Allen won the girls' state tournament earlier this year and is hoping to place at the boys' state tournament.

"It was really good," Molly Allen said about sectionals. "I was excited, seeing my brother (Blake) too, he just won. It feels good. Being a girl too, there's not any other girls here. It's really cool."

Allen won her championship match 4-1, against Tri-Center's Brant Freeberg, after scoring a takedown in the first two periods.

"I've wrestled him before and last time we wrestled I beat him 9-3," Molly Allen said. "I felt like he kind of knew my shots. I just had to be tough. We were kind of in a stalemate a few times, but I got two really good firemans and singles.

"Girls state was one of my big goals, and since I won that my next goal was obviously boys state. This was one of the steps to boys state. It feels really good."

Porter went 2-0 with a 14-second pin and a 47-second pin to remain undefeated on the year with a 40-0 record.

"It feels good," he said. "I'm just in the room practicing every day trying to get better, trying to get prepared for the state tournament. ... I just focus one match at a time. I try not to think about who it is, or where they're from."

The Vikings of AHSTW are sending eight wrestlers to Underwood after Denver Pauley won a gold medal at 170 pounds and seven different wrestlers placed second.

Braden Fineran at 120, Eli Collins at 126, Hayden Fischer at 138, Kayden Baxter at 145, Garrison Gettler at 160, Nate Jorgensen at 195 and Henry Lund at 220 were the other qualifiers for AHSTW.

Treynor will be sending five wrestlers to districts. Caleb Iliff won the 160 bracket and four wrestlers ended up taking second. The silver medalists were Zack Robbins, Kyle Moss, Levi Young and Daniel Gregory.

Tri-Center is sending three wrestlers. Brecken Freeberg won gold at 182, Brant Freeberg took second at 106 and Ethan Flaharty came in second at 132.

The Class 1A District 6 tournament starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Underwood. The top two placers in each weight class qualify for state.