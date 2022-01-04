Prep Wrestling: Falcons swept in Tuesday quad

St. Albert wrestling went 0-3 on Tuesday during a quad at Clarinda. The Falcons fell to Clarinda 66-12, to Corning Southwest Valley 60-5 and to Red Oak 54-15.

Against Clarinda, junior David Helton picked up a win at 152 pounds after pinning Tyler Raybourn with 47 seconds left in the match. Junior Andrew Crawley also earned a victory, with a second-period pinfall over Dominick Polsley.

Helton was the only St. Albert wrestler to win against Southwest Valley. He earned a 17-1 technical victory over Tate Haffner.

Aiden Zarate-Ayla and Jayden Beckman won via forfeit against Red Oak at 285 and 195 respectively. Helton earned his third win of the night with a 6-0 win over Jaxon Terry.

St. Albert is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in another quad at Clarinda. Creston and Carroll Kuemper are the other teams in that quad.