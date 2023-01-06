PREP WRESTLING: Glenwood commanding at Hawkeye Ten quad at Lewis Central

Glenwood wrestlers were commanding on Thursday night, cruising past Hawkeye Ten conference foes Red Oak, Shenandoah and hosts Lewis Central, who were celebrating senior night.

“It's always good to get conference wins,” Rams head coach Tucker Weber said. “To come into someone else's building and get another one's always a bonus. We’re getting a little healthier through the year here and it's starting to show on the mat.”

Glenwood 55, Red Oak 11

The Rams got the night started with a dominant win over Red Oak. Pins came from Trevor Hargens (152), Gavin Connell (182), Mason Koehler (220), Trent Patton (285) and Briten Maxwell (132).

Patton wrestles up, weighing in around 215, and uses his speed and explosiveness to his advantage.

“I just like to move around, get them off their feet and then blast-double them, and work from there,” the junior Ram said. “And I say I'm pretty good on top. I like to get to hammer and start working that over and just work myself.”

“He's a lot quicker than those guys so as long as we don't get extended and get underneath of them then we're in good shape because he's got a lot of power he's just as strong as those guys,” Rams head coach Weber added.

Both Connell and Patton pinned their opponent within the first minute, and Tate Mayberry (152) and Connor Wear both won by decision.

Patton added that the quick pins provides a “good advantage” but starts with his mindset.

“I think it's just all a mindset thing. Like you're out there and tell yourself you're gonna do something, you can do it,” he said. “But I think it's good because you're not wasting all your energy on one kid and then you can move forward onto more matches.”

“He's continually getting better and better each year,” Weber added. “He likes to go out and get after it. Watching him on the football field is the same way, he goes after it. And he's fun to watch. So hopefully he keeps it going towards the end of year.”

Weber was also proud of the effort of Kellan Scott (160) against Dawson Bond, losing by major decision 18-5.

“Kellan Scott battled with the No. 1 ranked kid in the state and you know, I always preach don't go out there and get pinned, go battle for six minutes. So if you walk off the mat and wrestled for six minutes, I'm gonna be dang proud of you no matter what,” Weber said.

Glenwood 48, Lewis Central 28

The host Titans put up a tougher test, but Glenwood won comfortably.

Tate Mayberry, Kellan Scott (160), Koehler, Patton, Vinny Mayberry (120), Hargens and Reese Fauble (145) all won by pins. Blake Sneed (170) earned the lone decision (9-3) for the Rams.

From Lewis Central, Chance Chappell (170) won by sudden victory in a hard-fought overtime win over Austin Wear, while Carter Schorsch (113) and Logan Koch won by pins.

Lone Titan boys senior Braylon Kammrad, committed to play football at University of Northern Iowa, won by major decision (13-3).

Manz said Kammrad is a “great leader” with a lot of accolades across different sports. But the Lewis Central head coach is more proud of the senior’s journey.

“I remember his freshman year, he was kind of the runt on the team and he got put in some bad situations, tough situations. And it made him a better person and a tougher wrestler for it,” Manz said.

Derrick Gregory (126), Cameron Moore and Hayden Trotter (182) all won by decision for Lewis Central.

Lewis Central 44, Shenandoah 36

The Titans got their duals started with a close win over the Mustangs, though head coach August Manz thought they looked “really sluggish.”

“I felt like we had some things that we we needed to do better, look better in some situations,” Manz said.

After being pinned in their first two matches, the Titans responded with a pin by Paxton Blanchard (160) and a major decision for Kammrad.

Schorsch earned another pin, and was joined by Gregory.

“Derrick Gregory had a great first match against Shenandoah,” Manz said.

Jaxon Brewer (120) won by major decision, 17-7.

Glenwood 42, Shenandoah 27

Patton once again pinned his opponent inside of a minute, and was joined by C.J. Carter (195), Jaxsyn Fada (182), Tate Mayberry and Jaxson Galusha (152) with pins.

Austin Wear (170) won by decision (7-4), as did Fauble (3-0), who Weber said is “starting to come into his own” at 145 lbs.

Lewis Central 46, Red Oak 33

Chappell won by major decision (15-7), while Moore, Kammrad and Koch won by pins.

“Red Oak’s very salty in a lot of different ways, and we responded and wrestled pretty tough,” Manz said.

Girls

Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 18

The difference between the Rams and Titans was a 6-2 decision for Lewis Central’s Cierra Elderbaum over Audrina Johansen (110).

Titan pins came from Maya Humoickek (110), Sophie Barnes (130) and Espie Almazan.

Barnes was one of three senior girls recognized by Lewis Central Thursday night.

“The senior girls were the first ones to start the program up,” Manz said. “They are a very special part of not just girls wrestling but really Lewis Central wrestling.

“Everybody knows about Sophie, she always does a great job, has a great work ethic. She’s brought everybody up to where the girls program is now. It’s the same with Ava McNeal, (she) was right with her every step of the way, doing every workout, doing everything she was supposed to do.

“And then Dana Swedensky when she came out, I don’t know if she got lost on that first practice, but she fell in love with the sport and has been a great part of our program.”

Glenwood’s Lauralyse Flint-Spencer earned a pair of pins at 130, and Emily Lundvall (125) pinned Susan Elderbaum with just four seconds left in the third round.

Lewis Central 12, Red Oak 0

Mahri Manz (140) and Almazan both earned pins in the lone matches.

Red Oak 6, Glenwood 0

Maya Rivas (140) was pinned 5:09 into a competitive match.