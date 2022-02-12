 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP WRESTLING

Prep Wrestling: Glenwood sends three to state

  • 0

Glenwood wrestling will be sending three wrestlers to the state tournament next week after Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beem and CJ Carter placed first at the Class 2A District 2 wrestling tournament on Saturday in Glenwood.

All three wrestlers went 2-0.

Mayberry started his day with an 18-3 technical fall over Josh Hass of Atlantic and ended the day with a 34-second pin over Seth Ettleman of Sidney Southwest Iowa to win at 113 pounds.

Beem won via 17-1 tech fall in the semis over Cole Scamman of Shenandoah and defeated Ethan Follmann of Atlantic 11-7 in the 126-pound championship match.

Carter started the tournament with a first-period pinfall over Jagger Luther of Creston and won the 195-pound tournament with a 21-6 tech fall over Brenden Casey of Atlantic.

Mayberry, Beem and Carter will be in action on Thursday in Des Moines in the first round of the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Class 4A No. 9 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday’s home game against Sioux City Heelan on the way to a 78…

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert