Prep Wrestling: Glenwood sends three to state

Glenwood wrestling will be sending three wrestlers to the state tournament next week after Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beem and CJ Carter placed first at the Class 2A District 2 wrestling tournament on Saturday in Glenwood.

All three wrestlers went 2-0.

Mayberry started his day with an 18-3 technical fall over Josh Hass of Atlantic and ended the day with a 34-second pin over Seth Ettleman of Sidney Southwest Iowa to win at 113 pounds.

Beem won via 17-1 tech fall in the semis over Cole Scamman of Shenandoah and defeated Ethan Follmann of Atlantic 11-7 in the 126-pound championship match.

Carter started the tournament with a first-period pinfall over Jagger Luther of Creston and won the 195-pound tournament with a 21-6 tech fall over Brenden Casey of Atlantic.

Mayberry, Beem and Carter will be in action on Thursday in Des Moines in the first round of the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.