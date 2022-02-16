Prep Wrestling: Grapplers take center stage

Thursday will begin a long three-day journey for 29 area wrestlers with the start of state tournament at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines.

Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln are both sending a trio of wrestlers and St. Albert hopes its lone qualifier can make some noise.

Underwood comes in loaded with seven wrestlers, including three ranked first in their Class 1A weight class by IAWrestle.

The Vikings of AHSTW send five wrestlers, four grapplers from Riverside are in the mix, Glenwood is represented by three, Treynor is sending a duo to the tournament and Tri-Center has a delegate headed to Des Moines.

Abraham LincolnSophomore Jaymeson VanderVelde, freshman Jonathon Ryan and sophomore Carlos Andrade are the three Lynx that are headed to state.

VanderVelde enters the 106-pound tournament with a 33-10 record and will be the 13th seed. Ryan is the 16th seed at 113 with a record of 23-16. Andrade is the 16th seed at 182 with a record of 25-18.

Lewis Central Senior Braylon Kammrad headlines the pack of the Titans headed to state. He enters the tournament ranked No. 4 in Class 3A at 170 pounds. He has a record of 33-7 and is the No. 8 seed in the tournament.

Freshman Carter Schorsch enters the 106 bracket as a 15 seed after going 24-22 this year and senior Dillon Woods is the 16 seed at 195 with a record of 31-14.

St. AlbertJunior David Helton is the lone Falcon to compete at state.

He is the 12 seed at that Class 1A, 152-pound bracket. He has gone 40-14 this season.

Underwood Many Eagles have their eyes set on the podium, including returning state champion junior Gable Porter, who hopes to take the crown at 132 in Class 1A.

Porter is 42-0 this season and enters the bracket as the No. 1 seed.

Senior Stevie Barnes and senior Hagen Heistand also enter ranked No. 1 by IAWestle at 138 and 145 respectively.

Sophomore Blake Allen enters ranked No. 3 at 120 pounds, senior Carter Davis is No. 5 at 195 pounds and senior Easton Eledge is No. 7 at heavyweight.

Freshman Molly Allen won the girls state championship earlier this year and hopes to earn a spot on the boys podium as well. She enters the tournament ranked No. 12. Allen is 32-5 this season.

AHSTW

The Vikings enter the tournament with two ranked wrestlers and another seeded in the top ten of his bracket.

Senior Garrison Gettler comes in ranked No. 11 at 160 pounds and senior Hayden Fisher is ranked No. 12 at 138 pounds.

Senior Denver Pauley is unranked at 170 but enters the tournament as the No. 10 seed.

Sophomore Nate Jorgensen and freshman Henry Lund will both be looking to shook some people at 195 and 220 respectively.

Riverside

The Bulldogs enter the tournament with two wrestlers ranked fourth in their respective weight classes.

Senior Jace Rose is No. 4 at 126 in Class 1A and has a season record of 43-4.

Senior Nolan Moore is ranked fourth at 152 after going 36-9 this season.

Freshman Davis Bramman finished with a record of 26-16 at 106 and freshman Taven Moore went 30-20 at 132.

Glenwood

Junior CJ Carter leads a trio of Rams that hope to make waves at state. All three Glenwood wrestlers enter the tournament ranked seventh or higher.

Carter is ranked No. 2 at 195 in Class 2A after going 48-2. He enter the tournament as the second seed.

Sophomore Matthew Beem is ranked No. 5 at 126 pounds after going 21-3 and sophomore Vincent Mayberry is ranked No. 7 at 113 with a record of 39-1.

Treynor

Senior Caleb Iliff and junior Daniel Gregory hope to soar at state for the Cardinals.

Iliff enters the Class 1A 160-pound tournament ranked No. 10 after going 35-7. Gregory enters the heavyweight bracket unranked with a record of 39-7.

Tri-Center

Senior Brecken Freeberg hopes to cap off his wrestling career in style at the Class 1A 182-pound tournament.

He comes in ranked No. 7 with a record of 37-2.

Follow the Nonpareil print editions and at NonpareilOnline.com for full coverage of the state wrestling tournament, Thursday through Saturday.