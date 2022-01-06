Prep Wrestling: Helton, Crawley pick up wins in quad

St. Albert wrestling lost all three duals on Thursday in Clarinda. The Falcons lost 48-9 to Clarinda, Creston 78-3 and Carroll Kuemper 81-0.

David Helton picked up two wins for the Falcons.

In the Clarinda dual, he defeated Kale Downer 4-2.

He scored an escape in the second period to take a 1-0 lead into the third period before Downey scored a reversal to take the lead. Helton escaped to even the score and scored the match-winning takedown.

He followed that up with a 2-1 win over Briley Hayes in the Creston dual. Helton scored a takedown in the first period and held Hayes scoreless besides an escape in the third period.

Crawley's win came in the Clarinda dual when he pinned Kolby McAndrew in the first period at 160.

St. Albert is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Tri-Center Invite.