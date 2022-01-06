 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP WRESTLING

Prep Wrestling: Helton, Crawley pick up wins in quad

  • 0
St. Albert Logo

St. Albert Logo

St. Albert wrestling lost all three duals on Thursday in Clarinda. The Falcons lost 48-9 to Clarinda, Creston 78-3 and Carroll Kuemper 81-0. 

David Helton picked up two wins for the Falcons. 

In the Clarinda dual, he defeated Kale Downer 4-2. 

He scored an escape in the second period to take a 1-0 lead into the third period before Downey scored a reversal to take the lead. Helton escaped to even the score and scored the match-winning takedown.  

He followed that up with a 2-1 win over Briley Hayes in the Creston dual. Helton scored a takedown in the first period and held Hayes scoreless besides an escape in the third period. 

Crawley's win came in the Clarinda dual when he pinned Kolby McAndrew in the first period at 160. 

St. Albert is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Tri-Center Invite. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert