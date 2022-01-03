Prep wrestling: Kramer and Kennedy pick up wins against Omaha South

Thomas Jefferson sophomores Hayden Kramer and Hunter Kennedy picked up wins in the first competition of 2022 during a home triangular against Omaha South and Concordia/Douglas County West (Nebraska).

The Yellow Jackets started the night with a 72-6 loss to Concordia/DC West. Sophomore 220-pounder Ashton Schubert was the only T.J. wrestler to score after a forfeit.

Thomas Jefferson fell to Omaha South 51-12, but Kramer pinned Bayron Lopez in just over a minute at 132, and Kennedy pinned Zach Heywood in 41 seconds at 182.

“We had quite a few kids out with illness so our lineup was thin,” T.J. head coach Paul Kueny said. “Kramer woke up in his second match and wrestled more aggressively allowing him opportunity. Kennedy has been struggling with injury, but took advantage of poor position of his opponent.”

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 5:30 p.m. in another home triangular against Sioux City Heelan and Sioux City West.