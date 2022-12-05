 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING: Local placers at weekend tournaments

BOYS

Dan Hill Invite at Harlan 

106

1st Place - Jaymeson VanderVelde of Abraham Lincoln 

113

3rd Place - Aidan Watts of Abraham Lincoln 

120

1st Place - Vinny Mayberry of Glenwood 

126

3rd Place - Jonathon Ryan of Abraham Lincoln

145

1st Place - Parker Herzog of Abraham Lincoln 

152

4th Place - Scott Reed of Glenwood 

160 

2nd Place - Kellan Scott of Glenwood 

170

2nd Place - Carlos Andrade of Abraham Lincoln 

182 

5th Place - Jacob Aust of Glenwood 

195

2nd Place - CJ Carter of Glenwood 

220

2nd Place - Mason Koehler of Glenwood 

6th Place - Warren Summers of Abraham Lincoln 

285 

1st Place - Trent Patton of Glenwood 

Vern Ekfelf Invite at Omaha North 

106

4th Place - Ivan Vargas of Thomas Jefferson

113

3rd Place - Anthony Shepard of Thomas Jefferson 

126

2nd Place - Brant Freeberg of Tri-Center 

132

7th Place - Seth Thompson of Thomas Jefferson

138

3rd Place - Hayden Kramer of Thomas Jefferson 

152

8th Place - Emilio Gandara of Thomas Jefferson 

160

2nd Place - Tanner Nelson of Tri-Center 

3rd Place - Caleb Doss of Thomas Jefferson 

170

5th Place - Rylie Quicke Milligan of Thomas Jefferson 

182 

6th Place - Dylan Janik of Thomas Jefferson 

195

5th Place - Jadon Eloe of Thomas Jefferson 

220

4th Place - Max Avalos of Thomas Jefferson 

285 

6th Place - Devon Smith of Thomas Jefferson 

Andy Davidson DCG Mustang Invite at Dallas-Center Grimes 

106

4th Place - Daniel Overall of Lewis Central 

113 

3rd Place - Carter Schorsch of Lewis Central 

120

5th Place - Jaxon Brewer of Lewis Central

182

5th Place - Chance Chappell of Lewis Central 

Treynor HS Invitational 

106

3rd Place - Jamison Larsen of Treynor 

4th Place - Bradyn Comstock of Riverside 

113

3rd Place - Lane Shellburg of Riverside 

120

4th Place - Jett Sornson of Treynor 

5th Place - Keagan Allensworth of Riverside 

126

1st Place - Zach Williams of St. Albert 

132

6th Place - Landyn Schoenrock of Riverside 

145

2nd Place- John Helton of St. Albert 

152 

3rd Place - Danny Kinsella of Treynor 

5th Place - Mathew Crawley of St. Albert 

160

1st Place - David Helton of St. Albert 

2nd Place - Zach Robbins of Treynor 

170

2nd Place - Holden Minahan of Treynor 

5th Place - Andrew Crawley of St. Albert 

182 

1st Place - Levi Young of Treynor 

2nd Place - Hayden Trotter of Lewis Central 

5th Place - Cameron Moore of Lewis Central 

195 

2nd Place - Rafe Gayer of Treynor 

285

1st Place - Dan Gregory of Treynor 

Coach Riley Invitational at Nodaway Valley 

106

6th Place - Chris Holmes of AHSTW 

120

1st Place - Tucker Osbahr of AHSTW 

126 

2nd Place - Gatlin Gettler of AHSTW 

132 

8th Place - Braden Pineran of AHSTW 

152

2nd Place - Dayden Moertl of AHSTW 

160

1st Place - Kayden Baxter of AHSTW 

170

5th Place - Blake Akers of AHSTW 

182 

6th Place - Logan Heller of AHSTW 

195

6th Place - Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW 

220

2nd Place - Henry Lund of AHSTW 

285

4th Place - Sawyer Kiesel of AHSTW 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational 

106

4th Place - Davis Bramman of Riverside 

126 

3rd Place - Lucas Bose of Underwood 

6th Place - Carson Thomsen of Underwood 

138 

2nd Place - Blake Allen of Underwood 

145

4th Place - Jett Rose of Riverside 

5th Place - Will Buckholdt of Underwood 

152

4th Place - Jaxon Gordon of Riverside 

160

6th Place - A.C. Roller of Riverside 

GIRLS

Audubon Girls Varsity Tournament 

100B

2nd Place - Daniela Salinas of Council Bluffs 

105

2nd Place - Emma Miller of Treynor 

110A 

2nd Place - Ava Kennedy of Treynor 

4th Place - Kaylea Kintz of Council Bluffs 

110B 

2nd Place - Skylar Thurman of Council Bluffs 

115

1st Place - Adalyn Minahan of Treynor 

120D 

1st Place - Jordin Acosta of Treynor 

125B 

1st Place - Andyn White of Treynor 

130A 

1st Place -Chloe Wieland of Council Bluffs 

2nd Place - Emerson Gregg of Treynor 

130B 

4th Place - Sierra Wieland of Council Bluffs 

140B 

3rd Place - Hannah Morris of Council Bluffs 

155B 

2nd Place - Kassidy Fiala of Council Bluffs 

155C 

2nd Place - Jules Thomas of Council Bluffs

190

2nd Place - Kalen Westfield of Underwood 

235A 

1st Place - Isabella Canada of AHSTW 

Newton Girls Cardinal Classic 

100

2nd Place - Ava McNeal of Lewis Central 

105

1st Place - Cierra Elderbaum of Lewis Central 

110

1st Place - Maya Humlicek of Lewis Central 

130

1st Place - Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central 

145

1st Place - Mahri Manz of Lewis Central 

145C 

1st Place - Espie Almazan of Lewis Central 

170

2nd Place - Dana Swedensky of Lewis Central 

170B 

2nd Place - Kelis Tawzer of Lewis Central 

