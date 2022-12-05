PREP WRESTLING: Local placers at weekend tournaments

BOYS
Dan Hill Invite at Harlan
106
1st Place - Jaymeson VanderVelde of Abraham Lincoln
113
3rd Place - Aidan Watts of Abraham Lincoln
120
1st Place - Vinny Mayberry of Glenwood
126
3rd Place - Jonathon Ryan of Abraham Lincoln
145
1st Place - Parker Herzog of Abraham Lincoln
152
4th Place - Scott Reed of Glenwood
160
2nd Place - Kellan Scott of Glenwood
170
2nd Place - Carlos Andrade of Abraham Lincoln
182
5th Place - Jacob Aust of Glenwood
195
2nd Place - CJ Carter of Glenwood
220
2nd Place - Mason Koehler of Glenwood
6th Place - Warren Summers of Abraham Lincoln
285
1st Place - Trent Patton of Glenwood
Vern Ekfelf Invite at Omaha North
106
4th Place - Ivan Vargas of Thomas Jefferson
113
3rd Place - Anthony Shepard of Thomas Jefferson
126
2nd Place - Brant Freeberg of Tri-Center
132
7th Place - Seth Thompson of Thomas Jefferson
138
3rd Place - Hayden Kramer of Thomas Jefferson
152
8th Place - Emilio Gandara of Thomas Jefferson
160
2nd Place - Tanner Nelson of Tri-Center
3rd Place - Caleb Doss of Thomas Jefferson
170
5th Place - Rylie Quicke Milligan of Thomas Jefferson
182
6th Place - Dylan Janik of Thomas Jefferson
195
5th Place - Jadon Eloe of Thomas Jefferson
220
4th Place - Max Avalos of Thomas Jefferson
285
6th Place - Devon Smith of Thomas Jefferson
Andy Davidson DCG Mustang Invite at Dallas-Center Grimes
106
4th Place - Daniel Overall of Lewis Central
113
3rd Place - Carter Schorsch of Lewis Central
120
5th Place - Jaxon Brewer of Lewis Central
182
5th Place - Chance Chappell of Lewis Central
Treynor HS Invitational
106
3rd Place - Jamison Larsen of Treynor
4th Place - Bradyn Comstock of Riverside
113
3rd Place - Lane Shellburg of Riverside
120
4th Place - Jett Sornson of Treynor
5th Place - Keagan Allensworth of Riverside
126
1st Place - Zach Williams of St. Albert
132
6th Place - Landyn Schoenrock of Riverside
145
2nd Place- John Helton of St. Albert
152
3rd Place - Danny Kinsella of Treynor
5th Place - Mathew Crawley of St. Albert
160
1st Place - David Helton of St. Albert
2nd Place - Zach Robbins of Treynor
170
2nd Place - Holden Minahan of Treynor
5th Place - Andrew Crawley of St. Albert
182
1st Place - Levi Young of Treynor
2nd Place - Hayden Trotter of Lewis Central
5th Place - Cameron Moore of Lewis Central
195
2nd Place - Rafe Gayer of Treynor
285
1st Place - Dan Gregory of Treynor
Coach Riley Invitational at Nodaway Valley
106
6th Place - Chris Holmes of AHSTW
120
1st Place - Tucker Osbahr of AHSTW
126
2nd Place - Gatlin Gettler of AHSTW
132
8th Place - Braden Pineran of AHSTW
152
2nd Place - Dayden Moertl of AHSTW
160
1st Place - Kayden Baxter of AHSTW
170
5th Place - Blake Akers of AHSTW
182
6th Place - Logan Heller of AHSTW
195
6th Place - Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW
220
2nd Place - Henry Lund of AHSTW
285
4th Place - Sawyer Kiesel of AHSTW
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational
106
4th Place - Davis Bramman of Riverside
126
3rd Place - Lucas Bose of Underwood
6th Place - Carson Thomsen of Underwood
138
2nd Place - Blake Allen of Underwood
145
4th Place - Jett Rose of Riverside
5th Place - Will Buckholdt of Underwood
152
4th Place - Jaxon Gordon of Riverside
160
6th Place - A.C. Roller of Riverside
GIRLS
Audubon Girls Varsity Tournament
100B
2nd Place - Daniela Salinas of Council Bluffs
105
2nd Place - Emma Miller of Treynor
110A
2nd Place - Ava Kennedy of Treynor
4th Place - Kaylea Kintz of Council Bluffs
110B
2nd Place - Skylar Thurman of Council Bluffs
115
1st Place - Adalyn Minahan of Treynor
120D
1st Place - Jordin Acosta of Treynor
125B
1st Place - Andyn White of Treynor
130A
1st Place -Chloe Wieland of Council Bluffs
2nd Place - Emerson Gregg of Treynor
130B
4th Place - Sierra Wieland of Council Bluffs
140B
3rd Place - Hannah Morris of Council Bluffs
155B
2nd Place - Kassidy Fiala of Council Bluffs
155C
2nd Place - Jules Thomas of Council Bluffs
190
2nd Place - Kalen Westfield of Underwood
235A
1st Place - Isabella Canada of AHSTW
Newton Girls Cardinal Classic
100
2nd Place - Ava McNeal of Lewis Central
105
1st Place - Cierra Elderbaum of Lewis Central
110
1st Place - Maya Humlicek of Lewis Central
130
1st Place - Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central
145
1st Place - Mahri Manz of Lewis Central
145C
1st Place - Espie Almazan of Lewis Central
170
2nd Place - Dana Swedensky of Lewis Central
170B
2nd Place - Kelis Tawzer of Lewis Central