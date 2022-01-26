Prep Wrestling: Local wrestlers in action across the area

Riverside, AHSTW, Treynor, Underwood and Glenwood wrestling were all in action on Tuesday night across the area.

Riverside hosted a quad with AHSTW, Treynor and Missouri Valley, Underwood hosted a tri with East Mills and Red Oak and Glenwood traveled to Carroll Kuemper.

AHSTW 40, Riverside 38: AHSTW won five of 14 weight classes and 4 of 11 matches.

After 10 weight classes, AHSTW's Kayden Baxter pinned his opponent in 51 seconds at 145 pounds to cut the lead to 28-34.

Riverside's Nolan Moore was looking for a pin to give his team the win, but AHSTW's Aiden Martin held him off as Moore won 13-4.

AHSTW won the final two weights by forfeit as Garrison Gettler and Denver Pauley had their hand raised.

Other winners for AHSTW include Kolby Weihs, Note Jorgensen, Henry Lund and Hayden Fischer.

Riverside victors include Nathan Messerschmidt, Davis Bramman, Kellen Oliver, Dalton Smith, Jace Rose and Taven Moore.

AHSTW 51, Treynor 36: AHSTW won nine weight classes and six of 12 matches.

Gettler secured the victory for AHSTW when he won 4-3 at 160 pounds.

Pauley, Jorgensen, Lund, Braden Fineran, Fischer, Baxter, Martin and Dayden Moertl were the other victors for the Vikings.

Treynor winners include Levi Young, Daniel Gregory, Jamison Larsen, Jameson Drake, Tyson McCain and Logan Marr.

Riverside 38, Treynor 36: Riverside won seven of 14 weight classes and six of nine matches.

The dual came down to the final match, but Nolan Moore won with a 17-0 tech fall in the third period to clinch the win for the Bulldogs.

Brock Comstock, Bramman, Oliver, Smith, Rose and Taven Moore also earned win for Riverside.

Caleb Iliff, Kyle Moss, Young, Aiden Kenney, Gregory, Nrad Stock and Danny Kinsella all picked up wins for Treynor.

Missouri Valley 39, AHSTW 30: Missouri Valley won eight of 14 weight classes and and eight of 13 matches.

Riley Radke secured the victory for Missouri Valley with a first-period pin at 132 pounds.

Other winners for Missouri Valley include Gage Clausen, Kadin Bonham, Brad Orther, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Andrew Meade and Ben Hansen.

Winners for AHSTW were Gettler, Lund, Sawyer Kiesel, Fischer and Baxter.

Missouri Valley 48, Riverside 33: Missouri Valley won eight of 14 weight classes, but Riverside won six of 10 matches.

Riverside's Rose defeated Lane Schroeder 5-0 and 145 pounds, but the match secured the victory for Missouri Valley who led 42-27 with just two weight classes remaining.

Other winners for Missouri Valley include Shane Sinclair, Clause, Bonham, Brek Boruff, Becerra, Parker Ferris and Radke.

Messerschmidt, Bramman, Jace Rose, Taven Moore, Jett Rose and Nolan Moore all won for Riverside.

Underwood 70, East Mills 0: Underwood swept all 12 weight classes and won all four matches contested.

Will Buckholdt pinned Andrew Laramy in the first period at 126 pounds, Carson Thomsen pinned Thoren Wade in the first period, Stevie Barnes won with a 19-3 technical fall in the third period and Hagen Heistand won via 20-5 tech fall in the second period.

Underwood 53, Red Oak 30: Underwood won nine of 14 weight classes and five of eight matches contested.

Buckholdt won via first-period pinfall, Thomsen won with a 22-7 tech fall in the second period, Stevie Barnes pinned his opponent in the first period, Hagen Heistand need just 29 seconds to pin his opponents and Graham Jensen pinned his opponent in 31 seconds.

Glenwood 56, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 18: Glenwood won 10 of 13 weight classes and all eight matches that were competed.

Vincent Mayberry won by decision.

Briten Maxwell, Matthew Beem, Thaine Williamson, Reese Fauble, Tate Mayberry and CJ Carter all pinned their opponents.

Kellan Scott won via tech fall.

Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 24: Glenwood won 10 of 14 weight classes and all seven matches.

Maxwell, Beem, Williamson, Fauble, Scott, Tate Mayberry and Tyler Boldra all won via pinfall.

Glenwood 32, Carroll Kuemper 30: Glenwood won seven of 13 weight classes and seven of nine matches wrestled.

The dual sealing victory came with Carter pinned Will Sanders in the first period at 195.

Mower won 6-4 in sudden victory.

Scott and Boldra both earned major decision and Maxwell and Jake Irlbeck both won via decisions.

Vincent Mayberry and Beem both won via pinfall.